Editor's Review East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega has left Jubilee Party to join the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega has left Jubilee Party to join the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

In an update on Wednesday, February 4, DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua confirmed Kega’s entry into the party, describing the move as a return home.

In welcoming Kanini Kega to the party, Gachagua said DCP represents a political home for leaders who are committed to shaping the country’s future leadership.

"Welcome home Kanini Kega. DCP Party is the home of progressive leaders who desire leadership in the future," he said.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua and Kanini Kega

At the same time, Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala revealed that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is working with Gachagua.

Speaking earlier Tuesday, the former Kakamega senator claimed that the two leaders are working together behind the scenes.

Malala linked the cooperation between Uhuru and Gachagua to recent changes in the Jubilee Party, where Jeremiah Kioni was removed from the Secretary General position and replaced with Moitalel Ole Kenta.

"Rigathi Gachagua and Uhuru are already working together. That is actually why you saw Kioni, who used to insult Gachagua, had to be removed and replaced with someone more reasonable, because we want to move forward together. We don’t want conflict between Jubilee and DCP parties," he said.

Malala claimed that the cooperation between Uhuru and Gachagua is intended to protect Kenyans from the current administration.

"I want to assure Kenyans that Uhuru and Gachagua are working together to ensure they protect Kenyans against the administration of William Ruto," he added.

Elsewhere, these developments come weeks after Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji dismissed claims that he is planning to DCP.

The Embu lawmaker was responding to remarks by Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, who had alleged that Mukunji would soon ditch Gachagua and his party.

In a brief statement, Mukunji accused his critics of fixation on his political position and insisted he remains independent and focused on serving his constituents.

"Hon Eric, you can only speak on your own behalf and that of your wife and not me. This regime's obsession with my stand is only an indication of its inadequacies. I have news for them: I am not on sale! I will continue serving the people, and I will not be cowed," he said.