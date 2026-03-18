Editor's Review Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has disclosed that 252 Kenyans are currently engaged in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has disclosed that 252 Kenyans are currently engaged in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking on Tuesday, March 17, Mudavadi said the figure is based on the number of Kenyans who have reached out to the Kenyan Embassy in Moscow.

“From the records we have at the Embassy in Russia, we are talking about 252 Kenyans. That is the figure we can verify from the mission because contact has been made and the names are available,” said Mudavadi.

However, the Prime CS said the number could be higher, given that some Kenyans went to Russia through third-party countries.

“There could be more; there is a possibility because some of these individuals found their way through third-party parties, it was not directly from Nairobi to the conflict zone. In the absence of those verifications, I can only quote what has been verified by the embassy in Moscow,” he stated.

File image of Musalia Mudavadi during a meeting with Russian officials.

Further, Mudavadi said 11 Kenyan nationals have been reported missing in action in the Ukraine war.

On Sunday, March 15, Mudavadi flew to Moscow to hold a series of bilateral meetings with Russian officials.

In a statement, Mudavadi’s office said the Prime CS talks with the Russian officials will particularly seek to address the situation that surrounds Kenyans who may have been voluntarily or involuntarily drafted into the Russian military.

“The Prime CS will intensify diplomatic efforts to engage directly with Russian authorities through dialogue, to prevent further risks arising from misleading recruitment or false promises of employment,” the statement read.

Mudavadi on Monday, March 16, announced that Kenyans will no longer be enlisted into the Russia-Ukraine war.

He confirmed that the government had reached a clear decision regarding the recruitment of Kenyans for military-related activities connected to Russia.

"I want to confirm that His Excellency has discussed with us the welfare of Kenyans in Russia, including those involved in military operations. I want to make it clear that we have agreed that Kenyans will no longer be enlisted for special operations through the Defence Ministry," Mudavadi said.