Editor's Review East MP Babu Owino has responded to summons issued by DCI officers over the kakamega Linda Mwananchi rally.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has responded to summons issued by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), accusing the officers of acting under questionable instructions.

In a letter addressed to the Western Region DCI Regional Director on Tuesday, March 17, Babu claimed that junior officers had been dispatched to summon him to Kakamega for questioning over the Linda Mwananchi rally.

"In the past few days, junior officers allegedly working on your instructions have purported to summon me to appear before them in Kakamega for interrogations over the successful Linda Mwananchi rally that took place at Amalemba grounds and Mbale," he said.

Babu questioned the motives behind the summons, suggesting that the regional director may be acting under pressure from higher authorities.

"While I appreciate the kind of pressure you are going through from your superiors, I advise that your focus should be on preserving the oath of office you took, which oath binds you to the rule of law," he added.

Baby further alleged that the choice of Kakamega as the venue for the interrogation was deliberate and aimed at intimidating him.

"Secondly, it is my view that the choice of Kakamega as the venue of torture is not only meant to intimidate and blackmail me, but is a testament to the regime's determination to suppress the voice of the people," he continued.

Babu maintained that any legal action against him should be conducted in Nairobi, arguing that there is no legal basis for him to be handled in Kakamega unless a specific court exists there for the matter.

"Unless there exists a specialized court to deal with me in Kakamega, I advise you to ask your superiors to pursue their malice against me in Nairobi," he further said.

File image of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during the Kakamega Linda Mwananchi rally

Babu also referenced a Court of Appeal ruling, calling on investigators to properly interpret its implications, particularly regarding the use of cybercrime laws in handling political cases.

"Thirdly, I advise you to break down the Court of Appeal Judgement in Civil Appeal No. 197 of 2020 on the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act 2018 and explain its jurisprudential impact on the use of the said Act to pursue and contain progressive forces within a suffocated democracy," he explained.

Babu reminded the DCI official of the responsibility that comes with public office, outlining the need for independence in the exercise of power.

"Further, as a man entrusted with the Western Region as the Regional County investigations Officer, I refuse to believe that you are merely a conveyor belt. You hold an office of public trust on behalf of the people of Kenya. The power and privilege that comes with this office should not blind you," he concluded.

This comes over two months after Babu called on his constituents to protect him against a plot to end his political career after he declared interest in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leadership

Speaking on Thursday, January 29, Babu reiterated his State House dream but disclosed that there were deliberate plans to tame his ambitions after he ruffled the feathers of top ODM officials.

"There are a lot of issues politically, especially within ODM. We will figure out how to resolve the issues, but one irreducible minimum is that Babu Owino should be the ODM party leader.

"We said after Baba is Babu. If Babu can rise politically, then so can you. But if you allow Babu to be harassed and finished, then the same will happen to you," he said.

Babu disclosed that he had his eyes on the Nairobi County Governorship, but expressed concern over whether he would get the ODM ticket after his tussle with the current leadership.

He expressed confidence that he will eventually clinch the top seat in the country and promised that Embakasin East residents would always be welcomed to the house on the hill.

"After the county, God will take us to the State House because you are my family, and wherever you go, I will go. When I become president, and you come to visit, and they deny you entry at the gate, sit there because I will come and get you," he added.