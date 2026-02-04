Editor's Review Social media has played a role in reuniting a mother with her daughter who had been missing for 11 months, following the circulation of a photo of an unidentified woman online.

Social media has played a role in reuniting a mother with her daughter who had been missing for 11 months, following the circulation of a photo of an unidentified woman online by the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

In an update on Wednesday, February 4, KNH said the mother, Lilian Kwamboka, a resident of Lang’ata, had been searching for her daughter since March 2025 when the young woman went missing.

Kwamboka said she visited several children’s homes, orphanages and mortuaries across Nairobi County in an effort to trace her child.

The breakthrough came on Monday, February 2, after a photo of an unidentified woman was shared on social media platforms.

Kwamboka identified the woman in the image as her missing daughter and proceeded to KNH the following day with the poster.

Hospital officials confirmed that the woman had been admitted to KNH on September 25, 2025, after being brought in by a good samaritan who found her along Hospital Road.

With no identification or known relatives, she remained under the care of the hospital.

During her stay at the hospital, the woman gave birth on November 17, 2025; the reunion marked the first meeting between Kwamboka and her grandchild.

Speaking after the reunion, she expressed gratitude to the hospital for caring for her daughter and grandchild.

"I don’t have anything to pay KNH but may God bless you for taking care of my child and my grandchild," she said.

KNH thanked members of the public who shared the social media post, noting that public cooperation was instrumental in reuniting the family.

