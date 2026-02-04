Editor's Review The MP disclosed that Sifuna will be removed from his position at the party’s next National Delegation Convention (NDC).



Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna is staring down the barrel of removal from his influential post in the party, Homa Bay Town MP George Kaluma has seemingly hinted at.





In a social media post on Wednesday, February 4, Kaluma disclosed that Sifuna will be removed from his position at the party’s next National Delegation Convention (NDC).





While he did not confirm whether this would lead to Sifuna’s ejection from the party, Kaluma further stated that the vocal Senator would also be kicked out of his Senate leadership position as the Deputy Minority Whip.





In his post, Kaluma claimed that Sifuna was a mole working for former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, even as pressure mounts on the Nairobi Senator to come clean on his affiliation to the party.





“Edwin Sifuna guiding ⁦the ODM ⁩Party Leader Oburu Oginga in taking the oath of office, before he remembered he is a Gachagua man in ODM. He will be kicked out of both the SG and the Senate Leadership position at the next NDC,” he asserted.





His comments came a day after Sifuna had dismissed claims of a possible ouster from the SG position, maintaining he was a member of the ODM party.





Speaking during an interview with a local media station on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, the ODM Secretary General, who months ago was staring at a possible ouster from both his position and the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), said there is nobody who can dare push him out of the Orange Party.





In addition, he revealed that he had no plans of ditching ODM, where he has served as the SG for the past nine years, despite his perceived stance on his party’s association with President William Ruto being seen as detrimental to ODM’s chances of being in government.





“I am in ODM, and nobody can kick me out of ODM. I have no intention of leaving ODM. I’ve said this publicly a thousand times. You don’t have to be an official of the party to be a member of the party,” he said.





Aside from Kaluma, Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai has also called for Sifuna’s removal from the SG post, noting that Sifuna and current ODM party officials have failed the party.





ODM Youth League member Kasmuel McOure has also had his run-ins with Sifuna, expressing his interest in succeeding Sifuna as the SG.





Meanwhile, ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga has defended Sifuna, noting that his remarks and comments usually reflect the official party position.



