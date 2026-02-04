Editor's Review Gakuya claimed that Uhuru would only take DCP back to the old days.

Embakasi North Member of Parliament James Gakuya has rubbished claims by DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala over a partnership with former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview on Wednesday, February 4, Gakuya stated that DCP will not work with Uhuru, especially under the Aimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance party.

He claimed that Aimio was on its deathbed and that folding DCP into the coalition would undermine the party led by former Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua.

"The DP has no space in Azimio. We cannot recognise it at all, and if we are going to form any coalition moving forward, it shouldn’t be Azimio - we reject it in totality.

"We cannot buy the idea. Uhuru is taking us back to the old days, which we cannot go back to. We cannot even dare to be part of Azimio on any single day," the MP commented.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of Former DP Rigathi Gachagua and Former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The lawmaker questioned the strength of the Azimio coalition, given that several parties had ditched the political outfit and that ODM, which is among the biggest fronts in the coalition, was divided.

He questioned which factions of the party, the youngsters or the old guards, would join Azimio. Nonetheless, he maintained that DCP will only be party to a new coalition under the United Opposition.

"Which ODM is Uhuru bringing back to Azimio: the Oburu-ODM faction or the Young Tax faction? Why can’t the ODM youth team find another entity and join the bigger faction of the United Opposition?" he posed.

Earlier, Malalah lifted the lead on behind-the-scenes discussions between Gahagua and Uhuru.

He claimed that the two were working together, especially to unite the MountKenya region ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

Uhuru has faced multiple accusations of breaking up the ODM party. The former President distanced himself from the allegations and issued a warning to those using his name to gain political mileage.

With both UDA and Azimio fighting for ODM, the party will be a key decider in the formation of coalitions ahead of the August 2027 poll.