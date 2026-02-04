Editor's Review MOJA Expressway has explained the rationale behind the ban on boda bodas and pedestrians along the Nairobi Expressway.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 4, MOJA Expressway said the expressway was never intended to accommodate motorcycles or pedestrians, stressing that allowing such users would pose serious safety risks.

"Safety is our top priority. The Nairobi Expressway is designed for motorized traffic only, making it unsafe for pedestrians and motorcycles. Access is strictly limited to four-wheeled vehicles and above," the statement read.

Elsewhere, this comes a week after a Range Rover burst into flames along the Nairobi Expressway.

In a statement on Thursday, January 29, the Moja Expressway company said the vehicle encountered a mechanical issue, which later resulted in it bursting into flames.

The company noted that the incident occurred at around 9:04 AM near the Southern Bypass entrance.

Moja Expressway noted that its patrol team and police officers evacuated passengers from the vehicle before putting out the fire.

"Traffic was temporarily disrupted along the Nairobi Expressway, near Southern Bypass Entrance B, after a vehicle encountered mechanical issues later resulting in combustion.

"Our patrol team, working closely with the Kenya Police Service were able to safely evacuate the passengers aboard the vehicle and extinguish the fire, while keeping other motorists safe," read the statement.

The company urged motorists using the expressway to approach the area with caution as its team is working to clear the debris from the road.

Photos and videos of the incident seen by Nairobileo.co.ke showed the luxury vehicle on fire with thick smoke billowing into the air.

Prior to that, the company had flagged a statement circulating on social media claiming that sections of the road have been closed ahead of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s return.

In a statement on Thursday, August 20, 2025, MOJA Expressway said it did not authorize the closure of the expressway due to political reasons.

"Please note that the poster making rounds on social media suggesting the closure of the Nairobi Expressway CBD access is fake. Moja Expressway Company is not affiliated to neither, does it authorize the closure of the Nairobi Expressway due to political processions," read the statement in part.

The company noted that the expressway is a public road and closure notices are only shared on the company’s social media platforms.

"The Nairobi Expressway remains a public road and all planned road closure notices are shared only on the official Moja Expressway Company social media platforms with appropriate safety measures put in place to safeguard our motorists," Moja Expressway stated.