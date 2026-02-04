Editor's Review KUTRRH has issued a notice addressing claims that job seekers are being asked to pay money in exchange for employment opportunities.

Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) has issued a notice addressing claims that job seekers are being asked to pay money in exchange for employment opportunities.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 4, KUTRRH said it is aware of the reports, stating that it does not engage in, support, or permit any form of payment, inducement, or financial request related to recruitment

The hospital stressed that all hiring is conducted strictly within the law and established public service procedures.

"Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) is aware of statements in the public domain concerning alleged requests for payment in connection with employment opportunities at the Hospital.

"KUTRRH clarifies that it does not charge, request, authorize, or approve any form of payment or inducement in relation to recruitment or employment. All recruitment processes are undertaken in accordance with applicable law, public service regulations, and established institutional policies," the statement read.

KUTRRH confirmed that it has begun internal processes to review the issues raised and determine whether any breaches of policy or the law have occurred.

"In response to the matter, the Hospital has initiated internal review processes to assess the issues raised. Should any conduct inconsistent with policy or the law be established, appropriate administrative and legal action will be taken in accordance with due process, including engagement with relevant authorities where necessary," the statement added.

File image of Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral & Research Hospital (KUTRRH)

The hospital also urged members of the public to remain cautious and to report any suspected fraud or misrepresentation through recognized reporting channels.

"Members of the public are advised to exercise caution and to engage only through KUTRRH's official recruitment channels.

"Any information relating to suspected misconduct or misrepresentation may be reported through the Hospital's official website www.kutrrh.go.ke/report-corruption, the Office of the Chief Executive Officer, or to the appropriate authorities," the statement concluded.

This comes days after KUTRRH opened applications for specialist nursing programmes at its Training Institute of Specialist Nursing (TISN) for the March and July 2026 intakes.

The programmes target qualified nurses seeking advanced clinical training in high-demand specialty areas within the healthcare sector.

The specialised courses available include Oncology Nursing, Critical Care Nursing, Perioperative Nursing, and Nephrology Nursing.

According to KUTRRH, Applicants must be registered nurses recognised by the Nursing Council of Kenya, holding qualifications such as Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN), Kenya Registered Nurse/Midwifery (KRN/M), or Kenya Registered Community Health Nurse (KRCHN).

Candidates must also have a minimum of one year of post-registration experience and possess a valid nursing practising licence.

All students are required to have a valid NHIF cover or other recognised medical insurance throughout the study period and must be vaccinated against Hepatitis B before joining the programme.

International students are eligible to apply but will be required to pay 20 per cent more than local students.

The application deadline for the March 2026 intake is February 13, 2026, while applications for the July 2026 intake will close on June 12, 2026.

Applicants must pay a non-refundable application fee of Ksh1,500 through KUTRRH’s bank account or via M-Pesa Paybill.

During the application process, candidates are required to upload scanned copies of their academic and professional certificates, proof of payment, a duly completed application form, and a valid Nursing Council of Kenya licence.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted, and communication will be made through the applicant’s registered mobile phone number or email address.