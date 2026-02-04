Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of five counties on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of five counties on Thursday, February 5.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 4, the company said the outages are necessary to facilitate maintenance works.

In Nairobi County, electricity supply will be interrupted in Umoja 2 between 9.00 a.m. and 12.00 noon, affecting Peter Kibukosya Secondary and Primary School, Mwangaza Nursery School, Mugumo Nursery School, Umoja 2 Market, Simba Day Nursery and surrounding areas.

Additional outages are scheduled from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Nasra Estate, Bee Centre, Sosion Estate and parts of Kayole Spine Road, impacting Mama Lucy Hospital, Naivas Supermarket, Bee Centre, Shell Petrol Station, Shujaa Mall and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Kajiado County, power outages will affect areas along the Nazareen ex-Matasia feeder from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

The affected areas include Rimpa, Balozi, Ongata Royal Academy, Kandisi Police Station, Kandisi Catholic Church, Metropolitan, Kambi Moto and Rangau, alongside neighbouring customers.

In Uasin Gishu County, electricity supply will be interrupted between 10.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. in Ziwa Centre, Ziwa Machine, Kabenes, Maji Mazuri, Richo Kapsang, Segero and Makongi Farm, including surrounding areas.

In Nandi County, outages are scheduled from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. in Kabongwa and adjacent areas.

In Kisumu County, residents and businesses in Songhor Market, Songhor RDU and Onenonam will be without electricity between 9.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m., according to the notice.