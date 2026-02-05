Editor's Review Havi’s entry into the party became public after he was seen with Gachagua at the DCP offices in Lavington, Nairobi, dressed in party regalia.

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi has joined Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) as political alignments begin taking shape ahead of the 2027 general election.

Havi’s entry into the party became public after he was seen with Gachagua at the DCP offices in Lavington, Nairobi, dressed in party regalia.

Welcoming him, Gachagua described Havi as a strong legal mind whose experience would bolster the party’s capacity in legislation, representation, and oversight. He said DCP is positioning itself as a political home for professionals seeking to take up leadership roles.

"DCP party requires great legal minds for legislation, representation, and oversight. I am happy to welcome Nelson Havi, one of the greatest legal minds in the country, to walk with us in his quest to represent the people of Westlands constituency in the National Assembly. DCP is the home of progressive professionals who desire political leadership," Gachagua posted.

Havi also confirmed the development in a brief response to Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, who had questioned whether the move was true.

"Confirmed, Mwalimu," Havi said in response.

The move signals Havi's return to active electoral politics, where he is eyeing the Westlands parliamentary seat. The senior counsel previously contested the Westlands seat in 2022 on a UDA ticket, but lost to incumbent Tim Wanyonyi.

He has since remained vocal on legal and governance issues, making his shift to DCP a notable addition to the party’s growing political profile.

Havi's move comes hours after East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega ditched the Jubilee Party and joined DCP.

In an update on Wednesday, 4 February, Gachagua confirmed Kega’s entry into the party, describing the move as a return home.

In welcoming Kanini Kega to the party, Gachagua said DCP represents a political home for leaders who are committed to shaping the country’s future leadership.

"Welcome home Kanini Kega. DCP Party is the home of progressive leaders who desire leadership in the future," he said.

Reacting to Gachagua's post, Kanini Kega posted: Wantam it is." Wantam is slang for “one term”, a rallying call used by opposition leaders to signal that President William Ruto will only serve a single term.

The moves come as political parties in the country continue strengthening their structures in readiness for the 2027 election.