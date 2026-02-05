Editor's Review KNEC has released certificates for the 2024 business and technical examinations taken in Technical, Vocational, and Educational Training (TVET) institutions.

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has released certificates for the 2024 business and technical examinations taken in Technical, Vocational, and Educational Training (TVET) institutions.

In a notice on Thursday, February 5, KNEC announced that the 2024 TVET certificates are ready for collection at its office by the heads of institutions.

The examination council urged candidates who sat for the 2024 business and technical examinations to collect their certificates from their respective TVETs.

“We wish to inform all heads of institutions that presented candidates for the 2024 Business and Technical examinations that the certificates are ready for collection at New Mitihani House, Nairobi. Candidates can collect the certificates from their colleges,” the notice read.

KNEC also said that questions regarding the certificates may be made in writing through the heads of institutions.

File image of KNEC CEO David Njengere.

Alternatively, candidates can raise queries online via the QMIS portal at https://qmis.knec.ac.ke.

The council emphasized that all queries must reach KNEC within 60 days of the certificate release.

KNEC warned that queries submitted after June 30, 2026, will incur a fee of Ksh5,000.

This comes a month after KNEC announced that the 2024 KCSE examination certificates have been dispatched to all schools that presented candidates for the examination through Sub-County Director of Education offices countrywide.

In a notice released on December 18, the council advised candidates to liaise with the schools where they sat the examination to collect their certificates.

The exam body emphasized that the distribution process has been completed and certificates are now available at the respective institutions.

KNEC issued a stern warning regarding the handling of the certificates, noting that it is illegal to withhold a certificate from a candidate.

The council stated that any candidate whose certificate is being withheld should report the matter to the Sub-County Director of Education for immediate intervention.

"It is illegal to withhold a certificate from a candidate. Any candidate whose certificate is withheld should report to the Sub-County Director of Education,” KNEC stated.