Belgut MP Nelson Koech has issued an apology months after endorsing a shoot-to-kill approach against protesters, expressing regret and embarrassment.

Speaking on Thursday, February 5, the MP said he regretted the remarks, explaining that they were made impulsively and without consideration of their implications.

"I want to apologize; it is not my character and I am totally embarrassed by that statement. It came in the heat of the moment and I should have been more careful with how I made my statement," he said.

At the height of the Gen Z protests in July 2025, Koech called for the use of deadly force against violent protestors

Speaking in Kericho on Thursday, July 10, 2025, Koech insisted that law enforcement officers must not hesitate to kill if their lives or the lives of citizens are in danger.

"President William Ruto said shoot but do not kill; I want to repeat it here, in fact, shoot and kill. You cannot have someone coming after your life and you do not want to shoot and kill.

"You cannot have someone who is going to terrorize you and your family and you are telling me you cannot shoot and kill. You cannot have someone who is coming after your business, armed with weapons, and you want to tell me that you cannot shoot and kill," he said.

Koech went on to defend police officers from criticism, arguing that they are constitutionally empowered to use firearms when their lives are at risk.

"The constitution and the Police Act have given the police powers to use their firearms where they have evaluated the risk of their life being in danger," he added.

Koech further justified the use of lethal force against those attempting to breach highly protected areas like State House.

He claimed such actions cannot be considered ordinary protests but rather criminal acts deserving the harshest response.

"Anyone who wants to go to a protected area like State House is not an ordinary person; that is a criminal. That is an armed person that must be dealt with with equal force. And the only force that applies to such people is to shoot and kill," he further said.

In the wake of the remarks, Nyali MP Mohammed Ali criticized Koech.

In a statement on Friday, July 11, 2025, Ali said that calling for extreme force by law enforcement agencies only fuels more unnecessary violence.

The UDA MP called on leaders to refrain from encouraging the police to act in ways that could lead to more chaos in the country.

"Shocked by the remarks made by MP Nelson Koech endorsing a 'shoot to kill order' against anti-government protesters. Advocating for the use of extreme force by police only fans the flames of unnecessary violence that risk eroding the respect for human life and dignity.

"Kenyans, especially leaders, must refrain from setting police on a path that will plunge the country into further mayhem and lawlessness," he said.

At the same time, Ali called on the police to act with self-control and responsibility, especially when dealing with the public.

He warned officers that they would personally face consequences for human rights violations in court.

"I urge the Police to exercise restraint and honor their responsibility to protect and safeguard the lives of Kenyans and to remember that they alone will be held accountable for their actions when matters of human rights violations are brought before the court," he added.