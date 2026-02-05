Editor's Review The government has kicked off the process that will eventually see the Mau Summit–Eldoret–Malaba Road expanded into a modern dual carriageway.

The State Department for Public Investments and Assets Management has kicked off the process that will eventually see the Mau Summit–Eldoret–Malaba Road expanded into a modern dual carriageway.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 4, the department said preparatory work has begun on the infrastructure project expected to ease congestion and boost regional trade.

"The Public Private Partnerships (PPP) Directorate of The National Treasury, State Department of Public Investments and Assets Management, in partnership with the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AlIB), has commenced preparatory activities for the Mau Summit-Eldoret-Malaba Road Public Private Partnership (PPP) Project, beginning with the launch of a pre-feasibility study," the statement read.

According to the department, the pre-feasibility study will shape how the project is designed and funded, adding that international and local experts have already started work.

"A kick-off meeting was held on 3rd February, 2026 with the appointed consultants - a joint venture between CPCS (Canada) and Avatech Engineering (Kenya) - who will undertake the assignment over approximately four months.

"The study, funded by AlIB, will provide preliminary technical, economic, environmental, and financial assessments to inform project structuring and guide subsequent preparation stages," the statement added.

The department said the government is moving toward deeper technical and financial planning needed before construction can be considered, further explaining why upgrading the road is urgent.

"The procurement process for the comprehensive feasibility study and transaction advisory consultancy services is currently underway, with the selected consultant expected to be appointed in the second quarter of 2026. These services will support detailed engineering, environmental and social studies, financial modelling, and transaction design necessary to prepare the project for private sector participation.

"The project corridor forms part of the Northern Corridor, a critical regional trade and logistics route Linking Kenya to Uganda and the broader East and Central African region. The section currently experiences heavy traffic volumes, congestion, and elevated accident rates," the statement continued.

File image of President William Ruto

The department explained that if completed as planned, the upgrade will change how traffic moves along the corridor.

It also laid out the expected timeline for bringing in a private investor to fund and deliver the project.

"The proposed upgrade will expand the road to dual carriageway standards, enhance road safety, improve traffic flow through Intelligent Transport Systems, and incorporate climate-resilient design features to ensure long-term reliability and sustainability of the corridor.

"Subject to completion of project preparation and statutory approvals, the Government, through KeNHA, will implement a competitive PPP procurement process. The Request for Qualifications (RFQ) is targeted for the third quarter of 2026, followed by issuance of the Request for Proposals (RFP) in the first quarter of 2027, with commercial close anticipated in the second quarter of 2027," the statement further read.

Under the PPP model, the department said the private partner will handle nearly every aspect of delivery once selected.

"The selected private partner will be responsible for the design, financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of the upgraded road," the statement concluded.

Elsewhere, President William Ruto has issued an update on the ongoing construction works at the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Junction in Nairobi.

In a statement after a tour of the site on Wednesday, Ruto explained the nature of the works currently underway and their intended impact on traffic congestion in the area.

"This evening, toured the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road junction, Nairobi, where we are building a 255-metre viaduct that is expected to ease traffic congestion on the western part of the city," he said.

Ruto further provided an update on the project’s cost, progress, and the estimated completion timeline.

"The Ksh3.8 billion project is 85 per cent complete and will be done later this year, 12 months ahead of schedule," he added.

Earlier September, the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) outlined the main objective of the works and the approach being used to address congestion along Ngong Road.

KURA also provided information on the project’s financing and expected completion date, indicating that it was supported through external funding.

"The project is aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the Ngong Road through grade separation to address the persistent traffic congestion.

"The project fully funded by a concessional loan of Ksh3.58 billion from the Spanish of Spain Corporate International Fund (FIEM) is expected to be completed by July, 2027," the statement read.

KURA also detailed the expected benefits of the new flyover for city residents, particularly in relation to congestion, travel time, and overall urban mobility.

"The new Ngong Road/Naivasha Road Flyover will bring a range of benefits to Nairobi residents, starting with a significant reduction in traffic congestion.

"By eliminating bottlenecks at key junctions, the flyover will greatly cut down travel time for motorists, public transport users, and pedestrians alike," the statement noted.

Beyond traffic flow, KURA said the project incorporates safety and environmental considerations, including facilities for pedestrians and cyclists, improved lighting, drainage, and landscaping.

"Safety will also be enhanced through the inclusion of Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) facilities, ensuring secure travel for pedestrians and cyclists, while the installation of modern street lighting will improve visibility.

"Additionally, upgraded drainage systems will help mitigate frequent flooding risks during the rainy season, and the landscaping around the project will not only add beauty to the city but also improve the overall urban environment," the statement further read.