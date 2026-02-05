Editor's Review Magwanga told Wanga to unlock his office and vowed to run against her in 2027.

Homa Bay Deputy Governor Oyugi Magwanga has dragged Governor Gladys Wanga to court over interference in the execution of his duties.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 4, Magwanga disclosed that he had filed a petition with the Employment and Labour Relations Court seeking orders to compel Wanga to unlock his office.

Magwanga further sought the court's orders to have his county vehicles reinstated to him, arguing that the County Chief's actions were unconstitutional.

“The petitioner prays for general damages for the violation of his constitutional rights, the cost of this petition and any other relief this court deems just,” the petition read in part.

The Deputy Governor accused Wanga of allegedly rendering him jobless, and that paying him a salary was a waste of county resources.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file photo of Homa Bay Deputy Governor, Oyugi Magwanga



He urged his boss to reconsider her actions instead of waiting for the court to rule on the matter.

"This is a disservice to the people of Homa Bay because I am earning a salary without offering any service. I want to appeal to her to make the necessary arrangements to unlock the office before the court issues a decision," Magwanga stated.

Magwanga launched a bare-knuckled attack on the ODM Chair, stating that she had failed to deliver to the people of Homa Bay County.

He alleged that the Wanga was riding on the broad-based government projects as part of her track record.

"She has just been overpraising the national government projects and even claimed them as hers, yet she cannot tell the people of Homa Bay where she has taken the Ksh48 billion allocated to the county," the Deputy Governor declared.

Magwanga declared that he would challenge Wanga for the Homa Bay County gubernatorial seat in the 2027 poll.

"I vied for Governor in 2017 and have been the Deputy for Wanga since 2022. In 2027, I will be on the ballot as the governor of Homa Bay County. Let her prepare for a face-off," he stated.