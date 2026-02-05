Editor's Review PSC Commissioner Johnstone Muthama and his ex-wife, Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu, are mourning the loss of their son, Moses Muthama.

The development was confirmed by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua on Thursday, February 5, who conveyed his message of sympathy and solidarity with Kavindu during this difficult time.

In his statement, Wambua said his thoughts and prayers were with Kavindu and her family as they grieve the loss of their son.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Machakos Senator, Hon. Agnes Kavindu Muthama and her family during this difficult time. I'm deeply sorry to hear about the loss of your son, Moses Muthama. Please receive our sincerest condolences," he stated.

According to a statement released by the family, Moses suffered breathing difficulties on and was taken to hospital, where he was confirmed dead as doctors attempted to save his life.

