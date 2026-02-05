Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of four counties, including Nairobi, on Friday.

In a notice on Thursday, February 5, the company said the outages will affect areas in Nairobi, Nandi, Nyeri and Mombasa counties.

In Nairobi County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in parts of State House Road, Mamlaka Road and Lower State House Road.

Areas affected include University of Nairobi hostels, Radisson Blu Hotel, State House Girls School, the Arboretum and surrounding neighbourhoods.

In Nandi County, power outages are scheduled from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. in Kaptangunyo and adjacent areas.

In the Mt. Kenya region, parts of Nyeri County will experience electricity interruptions in two sections.

Power will be cut from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. in Mukurweini Town and Icamara, affecting areas including Davis, Muhito, Ngoru, Kihuti, Kiangondu, Kimondo, Thangathi, Ithanji, California, Kiuu, Mbugua, Ujamaa and Nguyoini ACK.

On the same day, outages will also affect Riamukurwe, Wambugu Farm and Gatitu, covering Micha Market, Thunguma Children’s Home, Senior Wambugu, Githoithiro, Gatitu Market, Kagumo Teachers College, Kihoro Forest and Meskin Dairies, alongside neighbouring customers.

At the Coast, parts of Mombasa County will be without electricity from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m., affecting Mwache Dam, Lutsangani and surrounding areas.

This comes weeks after a man was sentenced to ten years in prison, or an alternative fine of Ksh 5 million, for unlawfully disconnecting a customer's electricity supply in Ndhiwa, Homabay County.

According to a statement by the Kenya Power Company on Friday, December 5, Godwin Omondi Oduogi was convicted by the Ndhiwa Senior Principal Magistrate's Court for charges related to vandalism of electricity equipment and unlawful handling of power infrastructure.

Oduogi was arrested in April 2025 by Ndhiwa Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers after unlawfully disconnecting a customer's power supply.

Investigations conducted jointly by the Kenya Power team and officers from the DCI revealed that the convict was also found in possession of a transformer fuse.

Despite pleading not guilty to the charges, the court found sufficient evidence to convict and sentence him.

In the same statement, Kenya Power announced that another individual, David Ochieng Lang'o, was also handed a 10-year prison sentence or a fine of Ksh 5 million by the same court for vandalism-related offenses.

Lang'o was arrested in July 2025 during a joint operation conducted by Kenya Power-attached police officers and personnel from Migori Police Station.

He was found in possession of 10 jerricans containing oil believed to have been sourced from vandalized transformers.

After his plea of not guilty, the court examined the evidence and deemed it sufficient to proceed with sentencing.

In delivering the judgement, the Court emphasized that the increasing cases of vandalism and power outages in Ndhiwa Sub-County have become a recurring concern for communities and businesses.

"This ruling continues to reinforce our commitment to safeguarding power infrastructure serving our people. As Kenya Power, we thank the Judiciary and the law enforcement agencies for their continued support in ensuring that justice is served in such cases," Kenya Power's Security Services Manager, Major Geoffery Kigen (Rtd) stated.

He added that the public has a crucial role in supporting the energy sector by reporting suspicious activities.

"These convictions also bring to the fore our ask to the public that they should report any suspicious activities on electricity installations to the relevant authorities for action. When vandalism occurs, it affects our livelihoods and the safety of our communities," he said.