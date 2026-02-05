Editor's Review The ODM Party has raised objections over recent changes to the leadership of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

The ODM Party has raised objections over recent changes to the leadership of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition, arguing that the process violated the coalition's founding agreement.

In a letter addressed to the Registrar of Political Parties on Thursday, February 5, ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen questioned the legality of a meeting that approved the leadership changes, insisting that any such decisions must strictly follow the coalition’s Deed of Agreement.

ODM argued that the coalition agreement spells out how the Coalition Council is constituted and how leadership appointments or removals should be conducted.

"Our attention has been drawn to a meeting of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Council held on Monday 2nd February 2026, which purported to eifect changes to the leadership of the Coalition, including the position of Secretary General.

"A plain and literal reading of Article 6(A)(1) of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Deed of Agreement leaves no ambiguity as to how the membership of the Coalition Council is constituted and the manner in which appointments or removals are to be effected," the letter read.

ODM maintained that the authority to appoint or remove coalition officials rests collectively with the leaders of the constituent parties and cannot be exercised by an individual or the council acting alone.

"The clear import of this provision is that the appointment and removal of members of the Coalition Council, including the Secretary General, is a collective preserve of the Party Leaders of the Coalition's constituent parties, namely the Jubilee Party, Orange Democratic Movement, Wiper Democratic Movement, and the authorised representative of the Mwanzo Mpya Caucus.

"The power to appoint or remove is therefore neither unilateral nor vested in a single Party Leader, a clique of leaders, nor the Coalition Council acting independently," the letter added.

According to ODM, its party leader, who is explicitly listed as a key stakeholder in the agreement, was neither consulted nor informed about the purported changes.

"It is our considered position that the Party Leader of the Orange Democratic Movement, an expressly named and key constituent party under the Deed of Agreement, was neither informed nor involved in the purported changes," the letter continued.

As such, ODM stated that the meeting and its outcomes have no legal standing because they breached the coalition agreement.

"Consequently, the meeting and its resolutions were ultra vires, in contravention of the express provisions of the Deed of Agreement, and are therefore null and void," the letter further read.

ODM has now asked the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to halt any steps arising from the disputed meeting until the law and the coalition agreement are fully observed.

"In the circumstances, we formally request your office to suspend and freeze any action arising from the said meeting pending strict compliance with the Deed of Agreement and the applicable legal framework," the letter concluded.

This comes days after Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka issued a statement following his appointment as the Party Leader of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

In his statement on Tuesday, February 3, Kalonzo said he had accepted his appointment and expressed gratitude to Azimio’s top leadership and constituent parties for entrusting him with the role.

The former Vice President also congratulated other leaders appointed to various positions within the coalition.

"I graciously accept my appointment as Party Leader of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition. I thank our chairman, President Uhuru Kenyatta, the coalition leadership, and all constituent parties for this trust. I congratulate my colleagues entrusted with various leadership positions," he said.

Kalonzo stated that Azimio remains committed to representing the aspirations of millions of Kenyans who believe in justice and inclusivity.

"‎Azimio continues to represent the hopes of millions who believe in justice, inclusivity, and a Kenya that works for everyone. We welcome other like-minded individuals and parties to join us as the government in waiting," he added.

Kalonzo noted that the coalition’s mission goes beyond individual political ambitions and urged Kenyans not to lose hope.

He promised principled leadership aimed at rebuilding and renewing the nation.

"‎This is bigger than any individual; it is about Kenya. I urge my fellow countrymen and women not to despair. Together, we will offer principled leadership focused on national renewal," he concluded.