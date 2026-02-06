Editor's Review FKF has appointed an Acting Chief Executive Officer amid an escalating leadership dispute that has engulfed the federation.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has appointed an Acting Chief Executive Officer amid an escalating leadership dispute that has engulfed the federation.

In a notice on Friday, January 6, FKF announced that the federation’s Head of Legal Affairs, Dennis Gicheru, will temporarily take charge of the secretariat.

"We wish to announce that FKF Head of Legal Affairs, Dennis Gicheru, has been appointed Acting General Secretary/CEO pending the advertisement and substantive filling of the position," the notice read.

FKF confirmed that the appointment takes effect immediately.

The development comes against the backdrop of a growing standoff between FKF president Hussein Mohammed and embattled CEO/General Secretary Harold Ndege, whose position has been under threat following internal disciplinary action.

The dispute stems from a fallout between the two senior officials, after Ndege was served with a show-cause notice outlining 21 charges.

The notice, dated Wednesday, December 31, 2025, was signed by Mohammed and required Ndege to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

File image of Harold Ndege

Ndege formally submitted his response to the allegations on Tuesday, January 6, prompting FKF to schedule a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting for Thursday, January 15, to deliberate on his future at the federation.

However, before the NEC could sit, Ndege moved to court and obtained an ex parte order restraining the FKF president and the council from discussing or acting on the contents of the show-cause notice.

The orders were issued by Lady Justice Agnes Nzei at the Milimani Commercial Court on Friday, January 9.

As the standoff continued to dominate football circles, Mohammed on Tuesday, January 13, broke his silence and addressed the matter publicly through a statement shared on his Facebook page.

"I ran on the pillars of integrity, transparency and accountability. I intend to stay true to my manifesto and promise to achieve our collective vision of making Kenya a great footballing Nation," reads part of his statement.

Mohammed went on to criticise what he described as long-standing weaknesses within football administration, arguing that poor governance had been allowed to persist for too long.

"If we are to compete with the best in the world, we must decisively and fearlessly deal with incompetence, mediocrity, corruption and ineptitude in the administration of football. For too long we have normalised and tolerated low standards in our institutions. This must stop," he added.

Mohammed concluded by insisting that his administration would continue pushing reforms despite internal resistance and the difficulties involved.

"The reform agenda shall be a painful process that will take time, but it can and must be done," he stated.