Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has unveiled plans to set up a 24-hour Emergency Operations Centre as part of a sweeping overhaul of the city’s disaster preparedness and response systems.

In a statement on Friday, February 6, he said the move follows the approval of a new Disaster Management Policy and Emergency Response Bill by the county cabinet.

The cabinet agreed to fast-track the proposed legislation to the County Assembly, a move City Hall says signals a deliberate shift away from ad-hoc crisis response toward structured prevention and coordinated action.

The proposed law comes against the backdrop of repeated urban disasters in the capital, including deadly fires, flash floods, building collapses and public health emergencies.

If passed, the legislation will see the establishment of a round-the-clock Emergency Operations Centre, borough-level rapid response units and a new Nairobi Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (NADEMA).

The facilities will be responsible for coordinating all disaster prevention, response and recovery efforts across the county.

Within 60 days of the law taking effect, the county will also be required to publish a comprehensive disaster preparedness plan detailing available resources.

These include fire engines, ambulances, rescue boats and designated emergency shelters in every borough.

The framework further provides for mandatory citywide risk assessments, identification and mapping of flood-prone areas, regular building safety audits and the deployment of technology-driven early warning systems and community alert networks.

In addition, routine emergency drills in public institutions will be introduced.

"Nairobi cannot continue reacting to disasters after lives and livelihoods have already been lost. This law is about preparation, coordination and prevention saying never again to avoidable chaos," Sakaja said.

According to Sakaja, the creation of NADEMA will streamline emergency response by bringing all first responders under a single command structure.

"When an incident happens, every second counts. We are creating a system where fire, medical, rescue and security teams operate as one unit, guided by a clear chain of command," he added.

The Bill also proposes the establishment of a County Disaster Management Fund, financed through budgetary allocations, private sector support and donations, to ensure rapid access to resources during emergencies.

In the event of a declared disaster, the governor would be granted limited emergency powers, including issuing evacuation orders and authorizing rapid procurement, subject to constitutional safeguards and legislative oversight.

