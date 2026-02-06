Editor's Review The ODM Party has issued a fresh notice announcing the upcoming party elections in Homa Bay County.

The ODM Party has issued a notice announcing the upcoming party elections in Homa Bay County, outlining the timelines and procedures that will guide the process.

In a statement on Friday, February 6, National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) chairperson Emily Awitta detailed when the elections will take place and clarified how eligible party delegates can participate by seeking various county office positions.

Awitta stated that the NECC has scheduled the elections for next week, confirming that the process will be conducted under the committee’s supervision.

"The National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) will conduct County Delegates elections for Homa Bay County on Friday, 13th February 2026," she said.

Awitta further explained that eligible branch delegates are free to apply for positions at the county level and outlined the official payment method for aspirants.

"Eligible delegates of the branches can apply for any positions at County offices. Aspirants application fees will be paid to the Party's Paybill number 985900, Account is the position being sought," she added.

Aspirants for non-executive positions at the county offices will pay Ksh1,000.

Those contesting for women, youth, disability, and special interest representative positions will pay Ksh2,500.

Candidates seeking executive positions at the county offices, excluding the chairperson’s post, will be required to pay Ksh5,000, while aspirants for the county chairperson position will pay Ksh10,000.

This comes barely a day after ODM raised objections over recent changes to the leadership of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition, arguing that the process violated the coalition’s founding agreement.

In a letter addressed to the Registrar of Political Parties on Thursday, February 5, ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen questioned the legality of a meeting that approved the leadership changes, insisting that any such decisions must strictly follow the coalition’s Deed of Agreement.

File image of ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga

ODM argued that the coalition agreement spells out how the Coalition Council is constituted and how leadership appointments or removals should be conducted.

"Our attention has been drawn to a meeting of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Council held on Monday 2nd February 2026, which purported to eifect changes to the leadership of the Coalition, including the position of Secretary General.

"A plain and literal reading of Article 6(A)(1) of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Deed of Agreement leaves no ambiguity as to how the membership of the Coalition Council is constituted and the manner in which appointments or removals are to be effected," the letter read.

ODM maintained that the authority to appoint or remove coalition officials rests collectively with the leaders of the constituent parties and cannot be exercised by an individual or the council acting alone.

"The clear import of this provision is that the appointment and removal of members of the Coalition Council, including the Secretary General, is a collective preserve of the Party Leaders of the Coalition's constituent parties, namely the Jubilee Party, Orange Democratic Movement, Wiper Democratic Movement, and the authorised representative of the Mwanzo Mpya Caucus.

"The power to appoint or remove is therefore neither unilateral nor vested in a single Party Leader, a clique of leaders, nor the Coalition Council acting independently," the letter added.

According to ODM, its party leader, who is explicitly listed as a key stakeholder in the agreement, was neither consulted nor informed about the purported changes.

"It is our considered position that the Party Leader of the Orange Democratic Movement, an expressly named and key constituent party under the Deed of Agreement, was neither informed nor involved in the purported changes," the letter continued.

As such, ODM stated that the meeting and its outcomes have no legal standing because they breached the coalition agreement.

"Consequently, the meeting and its resolutions were ultra vires, in contravention of the express provisions of the Deed of Agreement, and are therefore null and void," the letter further read.

ODM has now asked the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to halt any steps arising from the disputed meeting until the law and the coalition agreement are fully observed.

"In the circumstances, we formally request your office to suspend and freeze any action arising from the said meeting pending strict compliance with the Deed of Agreement and the applicable legal framework," the letter concluded.