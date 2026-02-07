Editor's Review Wanga had clarified that ODM did not send Salah to carry out youth mobilisation drive in the grassroots.

Businessman-cum-politician Oketch Salah has taken on Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga over her hard-hitting statement distancing the ODM party from his (Salah's) activities.

Salah has in the recent past led youth mobilisation drives in some parts of the country, meeting young members of the party for what he said is strengthening the youth wing of the Orange party.

In many of the events, the attendees show up in branded ODM merchandise, others wearing clothing bearing President William Ruto's portrait.

Questions would then arise, with quarters wondering under whose mandate and approval is Salah working.

This prompted a clarification from Wanga, who, in her capacity as the ODM national chairman, explained that the businessman undertakes his political activities of his own volition devoid of the party's approval.

Wanga, in a statement on Saturday, February 7, noted that the party's activities are sanctioned by the organs steered by party leader and Siaya senator Oburu Oginga, noting that none of the organs had blessed Salah to carry out the mobilisation drives.

Homa Bay governor and ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga.

But in his response later on Saturday, February 7, Salah explained that his were personal endeavours and at no point did he invoke the leadership of ODM to grant his activities legitimacy.

He went ahead to apologise to Wanga if she has been offended by his personal political actions.

"Everything I have been doing has only one purpose: to popularise and strengthen ODM. I believe deeply in this party, in its history, and in what it stands for. If, in that process, I have hurt you, Chairlady Wanga, I sincerely apologise. That was never my intention," he said.

He noted that he undertook the initiative to popularise ODM out of his strong will and personal conviction to make the party better.

Salah also added that he made a vow to the late Raila Odinga to strengthen ODM in his individual capacity.

At the same time, the Migori native clarified that the activities he was partaking in were funded from his pockets and not the ODM party funds.

"Let me also be clear: the resources I have been using are my own, personal resources. I have not asked ODM for money and I have not used party funds. This has been my personal contribution to a party I love and respect. Most importantly, my commitment to ODM is not for show. I promised Baba that I would stand with ODM. I made that promise when we were in India. That promise has stayed with me," he said.

Despite the onslaught, Salah vowed to sustain his resolve to make ODM better ahead of the 2027 vote.

"I stand with ODM because of love, loyalty and obligation to Baba's legacy. This party is part of his life's work and by extension, it is part of my own duty to continue supporting it, protecting it and strengthening it. I remain ODM. I believe in ODM. And I will continue to stand with ODM out of love for the party and out of respect for Baba," he said.

Salah has been at the centre of saga in the recent past, with a section of Kenyans questioning his significance in Raila's sunset days.

Until Raila's death, little was known about Salah. He emerged during the deceased's medical trip in Dubai and India. After Raila's death and burial, Salah thrust himself onto the Kenyan political scene, making controversial pronouncements and seeking to legitimise them with claims of secret talks with Raila.

Salah had milked Raila's political clout until the deceased's daughter, Winnie Odinga, came out to condemn him for leveraging her father's death for political gain.