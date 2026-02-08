Editor's Review National Police Service (NPS) officers serving under the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have been awarded United Nations Service of Peace Medals in recognition of their outstanding service.

The 27 police officers were awarded the medals during an event held in Juba on Saturday, February 7.

The colourful event brought together senior UNMISS leadership, members of the diplomatic community, and other guests.

Also in attendance were the representative of the Kenyan Ambassador Benedict Watamba, RJMEC Chairperson Retired Major General Aggrey Owino, senior UNPOL leadership and the Defence Attaché at the Kenyan Embassy in South Sudan, Colonel Martin Owino.

The UN peace medals were presented by the Guest of Honour, Officer-in-Charge (OIC) Police Commissioner Jeremiah Togba Massaqoui.

Collage photo of Kenyan officers receiving UN Peace medals in Juba, South Sudan.

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, in a speech that was delivered on his behalf by the Kenyan Contingent Commander Mbatian Kantai, praised the Kenyan officers for their professionalism, discipline, and unwavering commitment while operating in a challenging environment.

IG Kanja noted that the Kenyan contingent has continued to play a key role in advancing the UNMISS mandate through the protection of civilians, facilitation of humanitarian assistance, securing key installations, and supporting peace efforts at the community level.

“You have facilitated humanitarian assistance, protected key sites, and fostered dialogue at the grassroots level. Each day, through your actions, you have embodied the core principle of UNMISS: to protect civilians and build durable peace,” read IG Kanja’s message.

Notable recipients included UNMISS UNPOL Gender Adviser Millicent Alambo and the Team Leader of the Anti-Cattle Raiding Specialised Police Team, Kioko Munyambu.

Others honoured were Magongo Amadiva, Kipsang Kipkazi, and Silas Kiptoo, among several officers contributing to specialised policing, civilian protection, and community-based peace initiatives.

“The award of the medals marks a major milestone for the contingent and affirms the National Police Service’s commitment to international peacekeeping,” NPS stated.

In October 2024, Kenya deployed police officers from the Kenya Police Service (KPS), Administration Police Service (APS), and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to the peacekeeping mission in Sudan.

In a statement, NPS said the officers would serve a one-year term in the UN peacekeeping mission.

The service also disclosed that the officers met with IG Kanja before their departure to South Sudan.

"In his brief, IG Kanja reminded the officers to work as a team and exhibit high levels of discipline and professionalism in the performance of their duty, and further wished them a successful tour of duty," NPS remarked.

In March 2025, NPS deployed an additional four police specialists drawn from KPS, APS and the DCI.

“Their mission is to undertake specialised duties in support of peacekeeping efforts, aligning with international policing standards,” NPS said in a statement.