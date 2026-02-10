Editor's Review The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has flagged 21 non-type approved mobile phone brands as unsafe for use by the public.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has flagged 21 non-type approved mobile phone brands as unsafe for use by the public.

In a notice on Tuesday, February 10, CA Director General David Mugonyi said the authority has noted an influx of non-type-approved mobile phones in the market.

Mugonyi warned members of the public that the non-type approved mobile devices pose potential health risks to users.

“The Authority, through a Type Approval process, ensures that all ICT devices comply with national and international standards related to safety, health, and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), thereby protecting consumers from hazardous products, minimizing health risks, and preventing harmful interference with other electronic equipment.

“Through market surveillance, the Authority has noted an influx of Non-Type Approved mobile phones which pose a safety and health risk to the users,” read the statement in part.

File image of Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) CEO David Mugonyi.

The 21 flagged mobile brands include: Tinsik, Realfone, F+, Fonrox, Mez, Nemojo, Vue, Bundy, Qqmee, U-Fm, and Chatada.

Other brands are: Superx, Momofly, Wr, X.Oda, Smba, Q-Seven, Ugbad, Ft, Raeno, and Switch.

The regulator also prohibited vendors from selling the 21 flagged brands to members of the public.

“The authority therefore advises the public not to buy the above non-type-approved brands of mobile phones, and vendors are strictly prohibited from selling the same,” Mugonyi stated.

The CA Director General advised Kenyans to buy mobile phones only from licensed telecommunication equipment vendors listed on the CA website.

Mugonyi also urged the public to always verify whether a device has been type-approved before purchase

“Verify that any mobile phone they purchase has been type-approved by the Authority by checking the list of type-approved equipment available on the Authority’s website at: https://www.ca.go.ke/licensee-register,” Mugonyi added.

Kenyans can also check the authenticity of a mobile phone by dialing *#06# to retrieve the IMEI number and sending the 15-digit code via SMS to 1555, or by using the IMEI checker on the Authority’s website, free of charge.

This comes months after CA announced new requirements for mobile device assemblers, importers, retailers and wholesalers, and mobile network operators.

In a public notice published on Wednesday, October 22, CA said all local assemblers will be required to upload the IMEI number of each locally assembled device to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) provided portal.

The regulatory agency also stated that all importers will be required to disclose IMEI numbers in the respective import documents submitted to KRA.

Additionally, CA noted that retailers and wholesalers must ensure that they only retail or distribute mobile devices that are tax-compliant.

"Retailers and wholesalers of mobile devices must ensure that they only retail or distribute mobile devices that are tax-compliant. The Authority will provide the means by which the tax compliance status of mobile devices can be verified before purchase by retailers or end-users," the regulatory body said.