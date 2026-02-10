Editor's Review Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has spoken out following the fatal shooting of a student, Sheryl Adhiambo, linked to its Mathari Campus.

Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has spoken out following the fatal shooting of a student, Sheryl Adhiambo, linked to its Mathari Campus.

In a show of solidarity, KMTC CEO Kelly Oluoch visited the campus on Tuesday, February 10, to stand with the grieving community and address student leaders and staff during a somber gathering.

The atmosphere was heavy with grief as students and faculty gathered to mourn the tragic loss of Sheryl Adhiambo, a first-year student remembered as vibrant and full of promise.

"The loss of Sheryl Adhiambo is a heartbreaking blow to our entire KMTC community. To her fellow students, please know that in this difficult season, you are not walking alone. The College is committed to providing the psychosocial support needed to help you navigate this tragedy," he said.

On behalf of KMTC, Oluoch conveyed condolences to Sheryl’s family, friends, and all who knew her.

He said the circumstances surrounding the incident are subject to ongoing official processes, noting that the college has engaged relevant independent oversight institutions and will continue to cooperate fully.

Oluoch also reaffirmed KMTC’s commitment to continued support for Mathari Campus, including strengthening student welfare and counselling services.

File image of the meeting at KMTC Mathari

This comes two days after the National Police Service (NPS) issued a statement following Sheryl's shooting.

In a statement on Sunday, February 8, NPS outlined the sequence of events that led to the deadly confrontation, the subsequent breakdown of order, and the steps being taken to ensure accountability.

According to the NPS, the chain of events began on the morning of Saturday, February 7, when a member of the public reported an alleged robbery, leading to police action and multiple arrests later in the day.

"Yesterday, 7 February 2026, at around 08:00, a member of the public reported at Huruma Police Station that five young men known to him had attacked him, robbed him of a silver chain and Ksh1,800 in cash, and threatened to kill him. Police visited the scene and arrested two suspects. Further enquiries led to the arrest of two more suspects at around 19:30," the statement read.

The police explained that tensions escalated during the second arrest when one suspect allegedly incited nearby youths.

"During this second arrest, one of the suspects raised an alarm and incited other youths nearby, who responded by throwing stones and other projectiles at the police in an attempt to obstruct the officers from executing their duties. The officers were forced to fire warning shots into the air," the statement added.

The NPS said that shortly after the confrontation, they received information indicating that a member of the public had been fatally injured.

"A short while later, information was received indicating that a member of the public had been fatally injured during the confrontation," the statement continued.

NPS stated that formal procedures to document the incident and establish accountability are ongoing, with independent oversight already in place.

"The NPS wishes to assure the public that a full documentation and accountability process for this incident is currently underway. The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has been at the scene since early morning conducting investigations, with the police continuing to offer their full cooperation," the statement noted.

The police acknowledged the loss of life and urged the public to remain calm and allow investigations to proceed without further violence.

"The NPS acknowledges the tragic death of a young person during the skirmishes last evening. The public is asked to allow the processes of transparency and accountability to take place and to desist from further acts of lawlessness to enable de-escalation," the statement concluded.