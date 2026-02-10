Editor's Review KEBS has announced changes affecting the inspection of imported goods after the expiry of service contracts under its Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) programme.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has announced changes affecting the inspection of imported goods after the expiry of service contracts under its Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) programme.

In a notice on Tuesday, February 10, KEBS explained how inspections of imported goods are normally handled and how the PVoC system works.

The agency then addressed the expiry of the current contracts and what this means for certification requests.

"The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) conducts inspection of imported goods either at the country of exportation through the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) to Standards Programme, or at the destination (Ports of Entry). The PVoC services are offered by inspection companies contracted by KEBS under a three (3) year contract cycle.

"KEBS hereby informs all stakeholders and the public that the current PVoC contracts for general goods expired on 8th February 2026. Consequently, previous PVoC service providers have ceased operations and will not accept any new Requests for Certification (RFCs). However, all RFCs received on or before 8th February 2026 will be processed, provided that a Certificate of Conformity (CoC) or Non-Conformity Report (NCR) is issued," the notice read.

KEBS reassured importers that the process of appointing new inspection firms is already underway.

However, in the meantime, the standards body clarified that shipments without prior certification will be subjected to Destination Inspection, upon payment of an inspection fee.

"KEBS is in the process of procuring inspection companies for the next three-year PVoC contract cycle and will provide updates on the resumption of PVoC services upon conclusion of the procurement process.

"During the interim period, all imports shipped on or after 9th February 2026 without a valid CoC will be subjected to Destination Inspection, upon payment of an inspection fee equivalent to 0.6% of the approved customs value," the notice added.

To help importers prepare and minimize clearance challenges, KEBS outlined recommended quality assurance steps before goods are shipped.

"Importers are encouraged to take the following measures for efficient clearance at Ports of Entry: Product Testing Prior to Importation: Obtain the applicable Kenya Standards from KEBS and share them with suppliers to facilitate testing of goods in any ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory before exportation to Kenya; and Product Registration and Diamond Mark Scheme: Products may be registered by KEBS or certified under the KEBS Diamond Mark Scheme prior to importation," the notice highlighted.

KEBS also explained how the quality documents should be submitted for processing, adding that proof of compliance from the exporting country remains a requirement.

"Importers with either of the above quality documents must submit them, along with other import documentation, through the National Single Window Trade Facilitation Platform for processing under the Pre-Arrival Processing arrangements.

"In addition, importers must provide a certificate showing that products intended for importation are freely sold and compliant with applicable regulatory requirements in the country of origin," the notice explained.

The bureau further clarified that regional trade rules for East African Community member states are not affected by the change.

KEBS added that inspection arrangements for used vehicles and related equipment remain unchanged under an existing contract.

"Goods from East African Community (EAC) Partner States will continue to follow the provisions of the EAC Standardization, Quality Assurance, Metrology and Testing (SQMT) Act, 2006.

"The PVoC contract for used motor vehicles, mobile equipment, and spare parts between KEBS and M/s Quality Inspection Services Japan (QISJ) remains in force. All such consignments without a Certificate of Roadworthiness (CoR) or CoC will be subjected to Destination Inspection under Legal Notice No. 78 of April 2020," the notice concluded.

This comes months after KEBS issued a notice to all importers of used motor vehicles ahead of new compliance requirements set to take effect at the start of 2026.

In a notice on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, the agency noted that starting January 1, 2026, only right-hand drive vehicles registered from January 1, 2019, onwards will be eligible for importation.

"Pursuant to the provision of KS 1515:2000 - Kenya Standard Code of Practice for Inspection of Road Vehicles, and Legal Notice No.78 of 28th April 2020 - The Verification of Conformity to Kenya Standards of Imports Order, we wish to notify all importers of used/second-hand motor vehicles including returning residents, diplomatic staff and the general public that in observance of clause 2.5 of KS 1515:2000 on the eight (8) year age limit requirement, only Right Hand Drive (RHD) motor vehicles whose year of first registration is from 1st January 2019 and later shall be allowed into the country effective 1st January 2026," the notice read.

KEBS also noted that all vehicles exported to Kenya must comply with the Kenya Code of Practice for Inspection of Road Vehicles.

According to the agency, those imported from countries with authorized inspection agencies must be accompanied by specific roadworthiness documentation.

"Vehicles exported to Kenya shall be expected to comply with KS 1515:2000 - Kenya Code of Practice for Inspection of Road Vehicles, while vehicles from countries where KEBS has an inspection agency, i.e, Japan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Thailand, Singapore, and South Africa) shall be accompanied by a Certificate of Roadworthiness (CoR) issued by Quality Inspection Services Inc. Japan (QISJ), which is an inspection company contracted by KEBS," the notice added.

Additionally, KEBS clarified that certificates of roadworthiness for vehicles registered in 2018 will expire at the end of 2025.

The agency said importers must ensure that all such vehicles arrive in the country before this deadline to avoid compliance issues.

"Further, the Certificates of Roadworthiness for vehicles whose year of first registration is 2018 will not be valid after 31st December 2025. All vehicles issued with such certificates must arrive at the Port of Destination/Entry by 31st December 2025," the notice further read.

KEBS warned that any vehicle registered in 2018 or earlier that arrives after December 31, 2025, will be rejected.