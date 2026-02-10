Editor's Review Mudavadi will have a direct engagement with the Russian government to address the issue.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign and Diaspora Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi has been scheduled to travel to Russia over the ongoing recruitment of Kenyans to fight in the Ukraine-Russia war.

Mudavadi, through a statement issued on Tuesday, February 10, intimated that he would meet a Russian delegation to address the matter and prevent further exposure of Kenyans to danger.

He intimated that he will have a direct engagement with the Russian government to address the issue.

“We have seen loss of lives, and I am planning to make a visit to Moscow, so that we can emphasise that this is something that needs to be arrested,” he stated.

The Prime CS revealed that so far, the government has rescued 27 Kenyans who were stranded in Russia after being illegally enlisted to fight in the war.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of a Kenyan who served in the Ukraine-Russia War

"The government secured the safe return of Kenyans through swift diplomatic and consular interventions coordinated by Kenya’s mission in Moscow," the statement read in part.

New reports revealed that Kenyans recruited in the war were subjected to inhumane hores inluding assembling of drones.

In addition, the recruits were also forced to handle hazardous hemials without adequate training or protective gear.

Mudavadi explained that Kenyans found themselves in prearious situationsdue to misinformation, false promises of work and irregular recruitment procedures. Some of the reruitersbfail to inform families about the death of the recruits at the frontline.

Apart from war recruitment, the government is also keen on addressing other human rights violations of Kenyans seeking jobs abroad.

"Incidents of human-trafficking linked to human organs transplant have been reported, and also some cases of drug-trafficking and other indecent jobs where our brothers and sisters fall victim,” Mudavadi warned.

Those rescued will be offered comprehensive psycho-social support to help them recover and reintegrate into society.

Mudavadi disclosed that President William Ruto has engaged the Ukrainian government regarding Kenyans detained as prisoners of war, pursuing diplomatic means to ensure they are released and safely returned home.