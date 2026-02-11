Editor's Review A building under construction has collapsed near OTC along Kirinyaga Road in the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

In a statement on Wednesday, February 11, the Kenya Red Cross said it has deployed emergency teams to the scene

“A building collapse has been reported near OTC along Kirinyaga Road, Nairobi County. Response teams are en route. More updates to follow,” the organization stated.

Preliminary reports indicate that construction was ongoing at the building when it collapsed, with eighteen workers on site.

At least six workers were injured during the incident and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

"Six workers who had been trapped in the collapsed building have been successfully rescued by the Nairobi City County Fire Brigade, NDOC Kenya, NPS, and Kenya Red Cross. All individuals have now been accounted for," Kenya Red Cross stated.

The authorities are yet to reveal the cause of the incident, with investigations ongoing.

This comes weeks after two people were killed when a building under construction in Karen collapsed.

In a statement, Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Built Environment and Urban Planning, Patrick Mbogo, said the building collapsed due to structural failure caused by poor workmanship.

The Nairobi CECM pointed out that investigations indicate that substandard material was used in the construction of the building.

“Initial findings show the use of sub-standard materials, where timber gum tree supports were used instead of appropriate steel props for the double-volume slab,” said Mbogo.

On January 2, another storey building under construction collapsed in Nairobi’s South C area.

In a statement, the Southern Borough Manager, Dabasso Wario, said emergency and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene, with initial assessments indicating a severe structural failure.

"Early this morning, a fourteen-floor multi-storey building collapsed at Plot No. 209/5909/10 located along Kiganjo Muhoho Avenue Junction, South C Ward, Lang'ata Sub County within the Southern Borough of Nairobi City County.

"Nairobi City County Government (NCCG) immediately deployed emergency and rescue response teams to the scene. Preliminary assessments confirm that the incident involved a pancake collapse of a 14-floor building," the statement read.