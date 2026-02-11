Editor's Review Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed reports claiming that he has ceded three county functions to the national government.

In a post on X on Tuesday, February 10 night, Governor Sakaja termed the reports as fake.

The Nairobi county boss maintained that he has not ceded any county role to the national government.

“Fake news. No functions or roles ceded,” Governor Sakaja wrote.

Sakaja was responding to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who questioned the transfer of county functions to the national government without approval from the Nairobi County Assembly.

File image of Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

“Constitutionally, there has to be a deed of transfer of functions. It has to be approved by the county assembly. I have seen neither,” Sifuna stated.

This is the second time Sakaja has dismissed reports of transferring some county functions to the national government.

On October 15, 2025, Sakaja said there was no plan to hand over some functions to the President William Ruto-led administration.

Sakaja said the move would be a repeat of the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), which he said was ‘disastrous’.

“There are no functions that are going to be transferred to the national government. The last time that happened during the previous regime it ended up disastrously,” said Sakaja.

However, Sakaja explained that there are ongoing discussions with the national government on areas of cooperation.

The Nairobi governor said the capital requires close collaboration with the national government, as it serves as the country’s capital city and a key diplomatic hub.

“What the city requires is what is provided for in the Urban Areas and Cities Act. If you look at section 6, it talks about a collaboration. Because Nairobi is also the capital city, it’s a city of the national government, a diplomatic hub, and there are areas where you can collaborate with the national government,” Sakaja added.

The reports emerged after President William Ruto announced that his administration was working on an agreement with the private sector to overhaul Nairobi.

“Nairobi cannot continue to be a city in filth. You see that we have already started cleaning the Nairobi River. And now all estates are in the final stages of signing an agreement with the private sector on how we are going to clean this city. It cannot continue the way it is,” said Ruto on October 12, 2025.