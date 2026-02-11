Editor's Review Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced he will visit Mulot and Bomet towns on February 23, 2026.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has announced he will visit President William Ruto’s South Rift backyard this month.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, February 10, Gachagua said he would make stops in Mulot and Bomet towns on February 23, 2026, to greet residents.

The DCP party leader noted that his itinerary will begin in Narok Town, where he will thank the locals for electing Douglas Masikonde as the MCA during the November 2025 by-elections.

Gachagua will then head to Mulot before proceeding to Bomet town, both in Bomet County, which is considered President Ruto’s political stronghold.

“The Kipsigis people have really been wanting to see me. I will make stops in Mulot and Bomet to greet the Kipsigis, whom I love very much and who voted for me as Deputy President,” said Gachagua.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua.

The former DP said he has not gotten a chance to thank the Kalejin community following the 2022 general election.

Gachagua also stated that he has no issues with the community, but rather with President Ruto following his impeachment.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to come and tell them thank you. They did not remove me from office; William Ruto did. I have no problem with the Kalenjin people.

“I defended them strongly, even on issues of shares; they are the ones I was defending because they voted for the government. They have also told me they are suffering just like other Kenyans,” Gachagua added.

Further, the DCP leader said he will head to Kisii, where he will hold engagements in the area alongside former CS Fred Matiang’i for three days.

This will be the first time Gachagua will be visiting President Ruto’s backyard since his impeachment in October 2024.

The former Deputy President has largely been touring the Mt Kenya region to consolidate his support base ahead of the 2027 general election.

On Sunday, February 8, Gachagua visited Nyandarua and Nakuru counties and held rallies to drum up support for his DCP party.

He was accompanied by Justin Muturi, Nyandarua Senator John Methu, Kimabu Senator Karungo Thang'wa, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji, and Starehe MP Amos Mwago.