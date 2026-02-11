Editor's Review Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has been removed from the ODM Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

Speaking on Wednesday, February 11, Amisi confirmed that he has received a letter from NEC notifying him of his removal from the committee.

“What people are not aware of is that they have already kicked me out. I have a letter here sent from the NEC,” said Amisi.

The Saboti MP said he has been kicked out of the ODM NEC for illegally holding two party positions.

“The reason they say they are removing me is that I hold two positions. They claim that I am a county chair and at the same time I am the deputy organizing secretary,” he said.

File image of Caleb Amisi.

The ODM lawmaker went on to claim that his removal from the ODM NEC was not procedural.

Amisi said the committee should have met and reached a unanimous decision to remove him as a member, adding that he should have been given a right of reply.

“For you to remove a NEC member, there are procedures; you don’t just write a letter and send it on WhatsApp.

“The NEC must meet and unanimously agree that you are supposed to leave. You must be given a right of reply; there must be a hearing,” Amisi added.

Further, he said he was asked by the late Raila Odinga to take up the position of ODM Deputy Organizing Secretary.

Amisi argued that if holding more than one party position was unlawful, then it is the ODM party itself that committed the wrongdoing

“If they thought that holding two positions is illegal, then they are the ones who committed an illegality, not Caleb Amisi, because they are the ones who gave me that position,” the Saboti MP remarked.

Meanwhile, the ODM Party is holding a NEC meeting on Wednesday to deliberate on the wrangles within the party.

In an itinerary shared on Tuesday, February 10, the party said the NEC meeting will be followed by a session with delegates from the Coast region.

The ODM party is experiencing a deepening internal rift between two competing factions: Linda Ground and Linda Wananchi.

At the heart of the unfolding dispute are questions of leadership direction, party funding, and ODM’s positioning in the national political landscape following the death of Raila.

The split became most visible when Sifuna publicly criticised aspects of party operations, including the selection of Oburu Oginga as Party Leader.

Oburu hit back at Sifuna, terming his criticisms as confusing personal opinion with official party policy.