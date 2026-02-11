Editor's Review Detectives in Kianjathi, Mathira West have arrested a suspect in connection with the tragic death of a 9-year-old girl.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 11, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed the recovery of the child’s body and the arrest of a man believed to be behind the heinous act.

"Detectives from Mathira West have retrieved the lifeless body of 9-year-old Shantel Waruguru Kagema from a pit latrine in Kianjathi village, following her mysterious disappearance on February 8, 2026," the statement read.

According to investigators, Shantel had been left at home with her younger sibling on the morning she vanished.

"On that fateful morning, Shantel’s parents left for the day around 0800hrs, leaving Shantel at home with her 4-year-old sister. However, when they returned home at approximately 1830hrs, they were met with the devastating realisation that Shantel was nowhere to be found," the statement added.

Police were alerted, triggering a search operation in the surrounding area; during the search, officers made a chilling discovery in an abandoned house nearby.

"The parents wasted no time in alerting law enforcement officers, prompting an exhaustive search that unearthed disturbing clues: undergarments and shoes, discovered on an old blue mattress in an abandoned house nearby. Heartbreakingly, Shantel's mother confirmed the items belonged to her daughter," the statement continued.

According to the DCI, Crime Scene Investigations officers processed the area and collected the items as exhibits.

"The scene was meticulously processed and documented by Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) officers, and the undergarments and shoes were collected and detained as exhibits," the statement further read.

As investigations intensified, detectives launched a manhunt that led them to a suspect identified as Peter Njuguna.

According to authorities, he was arrested and later directed officers to the location where Shantel's body was recovered.

"A manhunt for the perpetrator commenced, and within no time, intelligence zeroed in on Peter Njuguna, who was arrested, and upon interrogation, led detectives to the grisly location where he'd discarded Shantel's body in his pit latrine," the statement added.

File image of the suspect

With the help of local residents, police retrieved the body and moved it to a mortuary pending further examination.

The DCI said preliminary findings suggest the suspect allegedly lured Shantel’s younger sister away from the home before committing the crime.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that on the day of the tragedy, Njuguna, who lives nearby, coaxed Shantel’s younger sister by giving her Sh10 to go and buy sweets. With the sister momentarily out of the house, he remained with Shantel, where the suspect committed an unspeakable act against Shantel before callously disposing of her in his pit latrine," the statement noted.

The suspect was presented in court, where detectives sought more time to complete investigations.

Elsewhere, this comes days after detectives have arrested two relatives in connection with beating their 19-year-old nephew, Kevin Kipkorir, to death.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 10, the DCI reported that the two suspects, an uncle and an aunt of the deceased, committed the incident on February 2 in Kiplombe, Turbo Sub-County.

"Detectives from DCI Turbo have apprehended an uncle and aunt accused of jointly inflicting fatal punishment on their 19-year-old nephew, Kevin Kipkorir Meli, in a harrowing incident that unfolded on February 2, 2026, in Kiplombe Location, Turbo Sub-County," DCI stated.

According to the DCI, police officers from Baharini Police Station received a distress call of a person who had been brutally beaten to death.

The officers who responded to the incident discovered Kevin's body lying beneath an avocado tree within his uncle’s compound.

Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) officers documented the crime scene and noted that the victim’s body bore multiple injuries on his head, back, legs, and hands, with a blood clot in his nose.

The deceased’s body was subsequently transported to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Preliminary investigations by DCI detectives revealed that the 19-year-old was suspected of stealing and selling dry maize from his uncle's home.

DCI mentioned that the suspects tied Kevin to an avocado tree using a rope before beating him until he was unconscious and passed away.

"In a twisted act of retribution, Phillip Kosgei, along with Tecla Chepchirchir, tied the young man to an avocado tree. They then subjected him to a merciless beating with canes until he fell unconscious and ultimately lost his life," DCI said.

Detectives recovered a manila rope, used to tie Kevin to the tree, and broken sticks, employed in the vicious assault, as crucial pieces of evidence right next to the scene.

The two suspects are currently in police custody, undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment.