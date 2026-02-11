Editor's Review Oburu warned leaders hiding behind 'personal opinions' while making statements about ODM.

ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga has told dissenters within the party that they are in the minority and, despite having a say, the majority will always have their way.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 11, Oburu explained that ODM worked under democratic principles, which always favour the majority.

He called out some party leaders who publicly contradicted the party despite being members of the National Executive Council (NEC).

The Siaya Senator maintained that while it is okay to have contrary opinions, the NEC makes the final decision, which becomes the position of the party.

"If you have anything that you disagree with, NEC is a forum to raise those issues and let the members decide. Once the members have decided and you fall into the minority, the minority will have their right to say, and the majority will have their way," he stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga and Governor Abdulswamad Nassir in Mombasa ahead of the ODM NEC meeting.

Oburu warned leaders hiding behind 'personal opinions' while making statements contradictory to the Council to stop undermining the party.

"Democracy does not mean chaos. ODM is like a club, and when you join one, you have to obey the rules of the club," he reiterated.

The Party Leader maintained that ODM was keen on re-establishing itself as a strong political outfit ahead of the 2027 election.

He made it clear that while ODM has an existing pact with UDA under the Broad-based government, it was not automatic that the agreement would result in an election coalition.

"We are not in a hurry to say 'Wantam' or 'Tutam'. We are strengthening our party to prep ourselves for negotiations.

"First, we will start with our current partners, and if we do not agree, we move on to discuss with other formations that are there, and if there are no agreements, we will go forward alone as ODM," Oburu disclosed.

Oburu called out the alleged interference of the ODM party politics by Azimio following the announcement of changes in the coalition party leadership.

He declared that Azimio was dead and that the Orange Party had already left the outfit and was working on making its exit formal.