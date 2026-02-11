Editor's Review "Nairobi is not just a county, it is the capital city."

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has admitted to working with the government but clarified that it does not mean that he has ceded any county functions to the state.





Speaking during the State of the County Address on Wednesday, February 11, Sakaja explained that his county also doubled as the capital city and that cooperation with the state is inevitable.





He noted that the government had its own roles to perform in Nairobi and that there are laws that clearly distinguish its responsibilities.





"Nairobi is just not a county, it is the capital city. Of course, collaboration with the national government is inevitable; it is, in fact, encouraged.





"We are pursuing procedures using the Urban Areas and ities At to enhance infrastructure support, but the city will continue to be governed as a county government," Sakaja stated.





PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of Governor Johnson Sakaja with President William Ruto.



The county boss vowed not to allow a repeat of what happened in 2020, when the Nairobi Metropolitan Services took the reins of the city.





He claimed that the decision was the worst thing to happen to the deoled unit and was a direct attack on devolution.





"The NMS experiment left us with a Ksh16 billionhole in the pending bills, low staff morale due to mistreatment, and was a defilement of devolution," Sakaja reiterated.





The Governor alleged that there were individuals out to present the county leadership as a failure so that the state would take over.





He reassured the Nairobi County Assembly that he would never surrender the functions of the county to anyone, let alone the state.





His address came amid reports that he had agreed to a deal with President William Ruto to share responsibilities in three sectors.





These include garbage collection and disposal, public works and water collection and supply to the residents of Nairobi.





The meeting is alleged to have happened at State House, Nairobi.