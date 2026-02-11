Editor's Review The Nairobi National Museum has distanced itself from promotional materials linking it to the upcoming East African Biennale event.

The Nairobi National Museum has distanced itself from promotional materials linking it to the upcoming East African Biennale event.

In a notice on Wednesday, February 11, the museum warned the public that its name and image are being used without authorization.

The National Museum clarified that it has no involvement in the event and urged the public to take note of the misleading promotion.

"It has come to our attention that the Nairobi National Museum's name and image are being used in promotional material for the East African Biennale event without the museum's knowledge or consent. Please note that the museum is not associated, involved, or affiliated with this event," the notice read.

This comes months after the National Museums of Kenya announced that they will open all their museums, sites, and monuments across the country for free.

In a notice on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, the institution confirmed that the facilities will be open to all on Saturday, September 27, and Sunday, September 28, in celebration of World Tourism Day.

"The National Museums of Kenya is pleased to announce that in celebration of World Tourism Day, there will be free entry to all our museums, sites, and monuments across the country on Saturday, September 27, and Sunday, September 28," the notice read.

File image of the Nairobi National Museum

The National Museums emphasized that the special access would only be available to citizens, inviting Kenyans to take advantage.

"This offer is exclusively available to Kenyan citizens. We welcome you to take this opportunity to explore, learn, and celebrate Kenya's rich cultural and natural heritage," the notice added.

Prior to that, the Ministry of Tourism had announced free entry into all National Parks, Reserves, and sanctuaries managed by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the free entry is to mark the United Nations World Tourism Day.

The UN World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on September 27, and this year’s theme is ‘Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,’ highlighting the role of tourism in driving positive change in communities, conservation, and economic growth.

"To honor this significant occasion, I am thrilled to announce that the Government of Kenya is offering free entry to all Kenyan citizens to visit Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS)-managed national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries on Saturday, September 27th, 2025," read the notice in part.

Miano said the initiative aims to give Kenyans an opportunity to reconnect with the country’s wildlife heritage, deepen collective commitment to conservation, and experience the unparalleled beauty of natural treasures.

"By opening the gates to these iconic spaces, we aim to foster a greater appreciation of Kenya’s rich biodiversity and inspire a shared responsibility to protect it for generations to come," she stated.