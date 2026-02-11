Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting 11 counties, including Nairobi and Mombasa, on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions affecting 11 counties, including Nairobi and Mombasa, on Thursday, February 12.

In a notice on Wednesday, February 11, the company said the planned maintenance will take place at different times during the day.

In Nairobi County, the Huruma Area will be affected, including parts of Juja Road, 1st Avenue, Mlango Kubwa, Moi Air Base, AMREF Hospital, Mission of Hope School, Malewa Road, St. Teresa Girls, Mathare No.10 and adjacent customers from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Saika Area, including Saika, Mwengenye, Kayole Junction, Njiru Slaughterhouse and Obama, will also be without power during the same hours.

Parts of Karen such as St. Christophers School, Miotoni West, African Wildlife Foundation, World Vision, Karen Shopping Centre and surrounding estates will experience an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Kajiado County, supply will be interrupted in Namanga, Bissil and Kumpa areas including Orkungo, Bisil, Maili Tisa, Kumpa, Meto, Lorgusua, Olgulului and nearby centres between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

In Machakos County, the Mlolongo Area covering Quickmart Mlolongo, Mlolongo Jangwani and Golden Eagles will be affected from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Nakuru County, parts of Milimani and Forest Road areas such as Kirima Market, Alps Hotel, Nakuru High School, Naivas Supermarket and Sarova Woodlands will face an outage from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Kericho County, areas in Kapsuser including Cheseng’en, Kipsigis Girls, Kapsuser Market, Chebown Market and Tegat Market will be without power from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Homabay County, Agolomuok, Seka, Otati and God Oloo areas will experience power interruption from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Nyeri County, outages will affect Ark Lodge, Bondeni, Amboni, Game Rock, Mt. Kenya Senior and Junior Academy, Mihuti, Ngamwa, Kimathi and surrounding markets and schools between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

In Kirinyaga County, Karumandi Market, Kiangurwe Village, Gikumbo Village, Guama Village and Kamweti Market will be affected from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Kiambu County, areas including Gitaru, Nyathuna, Muthure, Juja Town, Kalimoni Hospital surroundings, Gachororo, Juja Police Station and Kenyatta Road will experience outages from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Kilifi County, Ganda Market and Kakuyuni Market areas such as Roofing Kenya, Tarmal Wire Kokotoni, PN Mashru and Kasemeni Centre will be without power from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In Mombasa County, the Nyali Area including Moyne Drive, Coral Drive, Voyager Hotel, Mombasa Beach Hotel and Nyali Reef will be affected between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.