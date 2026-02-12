Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has announced he will address the press following his removal as the ODM Party Secretary General.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has broken his silence after he was removed as the ODM Party Secretary General.

In a statement on Thursday, February 12, Sifuna said he will speak to the press today to address his removal from the ODM SG position.

The Nairobi Senator also said he is overwhelmed by the messages of support he has received from Kenyans following his ouster.

“Following yesterday’s events, I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and encouragement.

“I will speak to the press this morning to address some of your concerns. Thank You. God bless,” Sifuna stated.

File image of Edwin Sifuna.

Sifuna was dismissed from the position of ODM Secretary General following a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting chaired by Oburu Oginga on Wednesday, February 11.

He was replaced by Catherine Omanyo, who will serve in an acting capacity until the party appoints a substantive replacement.

"The Party National Executive Committee meeting in Mombasa today has resolved to relieve SG Edwin Sifuna of his responsibilities with immediate effect.

"Effectively, Hon. Catherine Omanyo, who is one of the Deputy Secretary Generals, will act in this position until a substantive holder of the office is elected," ODM said in a statement.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Abdulswamad Shariff explained Sifuna was dismissed over his constant disrespect for Oburu.

"It is immoral for anyone to challenge the validity of Oburu Odinga in private or in public. No one can claim to be oxygen, without which we cannot live. Anyone is replaceable in this party," said the Mombasa Governor.

On Friday, February 6, Oburu slammed Sifuna over some of the comments made during an interview with Citizen TV.

The Siaya Senator accused Sifuna of misleading the party’s supporters and influencing the general discourse around ODM.

Responding to Sifuna, who had questioned the legitimacy of some of the party’s national officials and its organs, Oburu asserted that Sifuna himself was a product of the party’s processes regarding the elections of its officials.

“ODM has, since its inception, demonstrated fidelity to its Constitution and to the rule of law. The same principle has put every individual in their rightful position, including that of Sen. Sifuna,'' Oburu stated.

“We want to state categorically that all Party officials are serving substantially and supported by the Party organ resolutions.”