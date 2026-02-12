Editor's Review Raila Odinga Junior and Winnie Odinga have weighed in on the removal of Edwin Sifuna as the ODM Secretary General.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 11, Raila Junior suggested that great people are often shaped by difficult challenges.

“The finest steel must go through the hottest fire,” he wrote on his X account.

On the other hand, Winnie expressed dissatisfaction with the decision by ODM to remove Sifuna from the Secretary General position.

“It is not well,” the EALA MP posted on her Facebook page.

Sifuna was kicked out on Wednesday evening following a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

The meeting NEC, chaired by ODM party leader Oburu Oginga, appointed Catherine Omanyo to replace Sifuna in an acting capacity.

"The Party National Executive Committee meeting in Mombasa today has resolved to relieve SG Edwin Sifuna of his responsibilities with immediate effect.

"Effectively, Hon. Catherine Omanyo, who is one of the Deputy Secretary Generals, will act in this position until a substantive holder of the office is elected," ODM said in a statement.

Sifuna’s ouster came after he publicly criticized aspects of party operations, including the selection of Oburu as the ODM party leader.

Oburu hit back at Sifuna, terming his criticisms as confusing personal opinion with official party policy.

Meanwhile, Senator Sifuna has announced he will address the media on Thursday following his removal.

The Nairobi Senator also thanked Kenyans for the overwhelming messages of support and encouragement they have sent him.

“Following yesterday’s events, I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and encouragement.

“I will speak to the press this morning to address some of your concerns. Thank You. God bless,” Sifuna said in a statement.