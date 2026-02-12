Editor's Review The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has condemned an incident where a matatu was recorded forcing its way onto a pedestrian walkway in Allsops along Thika Road.

In a statement on Thursday, February 12, NTSA said the incident endangered the lives of pedestrians and caused damage to public infrastructure.

The authority vowed to follow up with Sacco and take action against the driver of the matatu.

“Our attention is drawn to the unfortunate incident that puts pedestrians lives at risk and damages road infrastructure.

“We will follow up with the Sacco and update the public on the actions taken,” NTSA stated.

File image of an NTSA inspection vehicle

In the video circulating online, a matatu is seen forcing its way onto a crowded pedestrian walkway, but a formally dressed pedestrian stood his ground and refused to let it pass.

The man confronted the driver for violating traffic rules, drawing the attention of bystanders.

The incident sparked outrage online with netizens asking NTSA to take action against the driver of the matatu.

This comes weeks after NTSA suspended the driving license of a matatu driver after a tout in his vehicle was captured pushing a girl in Riruta, Nairobi County.

In a statement on Thursday, January 15, NTSA said the driver of the matatu was subject to a retest but failed.

The authority also said the driver and the conductor of the matatu have been disengaged by the Sacco.

“Both the driver and the conductor have been disengaged by the Sacco. The Driver's DL has also been suspended after he failed a re-test,” NTSA stated.

The authority urged members of the public to report incidents of reckless driving so that action can be taken.

NTSA said Kenyans should provide details of vehicles involved in reckless driving, including the registration number and the location of the incident.

“Report any instances of reckless driving on our roads by providing details such as the vehicle's registration number, the location of the incident, as well as the date and time,” NTSA added.