A photograph from a visit to Machakos has sent Kenya’s digital landscape into a frenzy, sparking intense speculation over a potential shift in political alliances.

On Friday, February 13, 2026, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and ODM Party Leader Oburu Oginga were captured in a series of warm, smiling embraces, images that have been interpreted as far more than a simple exchange of condolences.

The two leaders met at the residence of Parliamentary Service Commissioner Johnson Muthama and Senator Agnes Kavindu to mourn the loss of their son, Moses Muthama Nduya.

While the occasion was somber, the optics of Gachagua, now the leader of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), and Oburu sharing lighthearted moments raised eyebrows across the political divide.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and ODM leader Oburu Oginga.



After the photo emerged, Kenyans online immediately began questioning the meeting's true intent, particularly as it occurs against the backdrop of a brutal leadership struggle within ODM following the passing of Raila Odinga.

The meeting is especially significant given Oburu’s recent criticism of the Azimio la Umoja leadership change, where Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka was named the new leader of the coalition, a move the Oburu-led Linda Ground faction has actively resisted.

Ironically, Kalonzo was also present at the Muthama residence when the viral interaction between Oburu and Gachagua took place.

Oburu Oginga and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Kiambu Senator Karungo Wa Thang’wa, who accompanied Gachagua to Machakos, used the viral photo to fire shots at the ODM leader's recent political metaphors.

The 'Singapore' reference mocks Oburu's recent claim that he is a 'Joshua' who will lead ODM to 'Canaan' via a partnership with the government; a strategy he has branded the 'Singapore route.'

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi was blunt in his assessment, claiming that Senator Edwin Sifuna was recently "punished" for merely waving at Gachagua, yet Oburu, the party leader, is now seen embracing the former DP.

Amisi indirectly called for the ODM National Executive Council (NEC) to apply the same "discipline" to their leader that they did to Sifuna, mockingly suggesting that NEC members currently at the coast might need to "change their flight tickets" to address this latest development.

