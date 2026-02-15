Editor's Review Omanyo has transitioned from a grassroots humanitarian to a central figure in a high-stakes power struggle for the soul of the country’s largest opposition party.

The political landscape of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has shifted dramatically in early 2026, and at the heart of this transition stands Catherine Omanyo.

As the Busia County Woman Representative, Omanyo has transitioned from a grassroots humanitarian to a central figure in a high-stakes power struggle for the soul of the country’s largest opposition party.

Her recent appointment as the acting Secretary General, following the controversial "ouster" of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, marks the climax of a journey defined by resilience, survival, and a sharp rise through the ranks of regional and national politics.

Omanyo's Early Life and Education

Omanyo’s story begins in the rural stretches of Busia County, where she was born in July 1978. Her early life was a masterclass in overcoming adversity. When her father passed away when she was only 14, her family was plunged into a devastating cycle of poverty and social stigma.

Her mother’s courageous refusal to undergo "widow inheritance," a cultural practice she deemed regressive, led to the family being secluded by their paternal relatives. As the fourth of ten children, Omanyo experienced firsthand the cruelty of being denied an education.

She frequently tells the story of how she would sneak into classrooms and hide under desks just to hear the teachers speak, only to be chased away when her lack of school fees was discovered. These formative years of rejection and hunger did not break her; instead, they forged a lifelong commitment to protecting the vulnerable.

Determined to break the cycle of poverty, Omanyo eventually secured a scholarship that led her to the University of Nairobi. During her time at the university between 1998 and 2003, she balanced her studies with manual labor, washing clothes, and tutoring children in Nairobi's informal settlements to stay afloat.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Education (Arts), a degree she immediately put to use by founding the International School for Champions. This institution remains a cornerstone of her legacy in Busia, providing free education to orphans and children from impoverished backgrounds.

File Image of Busia County Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo.

Her work as an educator and human rights activist eventually caught the attention of international organisations, leading to fellowships with Vital Voices and the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, as well as recognition in global publications like The New York Times.

Omanyo's Political Career

Omanyo’s entry into elective politics was a test of persistence. She made her first run for Parliament in 2007, followed by attempts in 2013 and 2017, facing significant hurdles as a young woman in a patriarchal political environment.

It was not until 2022 that she finally broke through, winning the Busia County Woman Representative seat on an ODM ticket. Known affectionately by her supporters as 'Kipepeo' (Butterfly), she quickly became a vocal advocate in the National Assembly, focusing on issues of 'period poverty' and the rights of widows.

Her loyalty to the party and her administrative capabilities saw her rise to the position of Deputy Secretary General of ODM, placing her in the inner circle of the party’s leadership hierarchy.

Omanyo Named Acting ODM SG

The current political firestorm erupted on February 11, 2026, when the ODM National Executive Committee (NEC) announced the removal of Senator Sifuna from the powerful post of Secretary General.

In a move that signaled a major internal realignment, the NEC named Omanyo as the acting Secretary General. This appointment thrust her into the middle of a legal and political war.

Busia County Woman Representative Catherine Omanyo.

Sifuna immediately contested the move, describing his removal as an illegal "coup" and claiming he was never given an opportunity to defend himself against allegations of "indiscipline."

He took the matter to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, which on February 12, 2026, issued a temporary stay on the NEC’s decision, effectively halting Omanyo’s formal takeover of the office and preserving the status quo pending a full hearing on February 26.

Rift in ODM

This leadership vacuum and the legal battle between Sifuna and Omanyo are symptomatic of a much deeper rift within the ODM party.

The party has split into two warring factions that represent different visions for its future. On one side is the "Linda Wananchi" (Protect the People) faction, led by Sifuna and other 'young Turks'. This group has positioned itself as the 'conscience' of the party, frequently criticising the current leadership and maintaining a rebellious stance against any plans to support the ruling government's re-election bid.

Sifuna has been particularly vocal in questioning the source of funding for activities organised by the rival wing, accusing them of bypassing official party channels to consolidate power.

Opposing Sifuna is the "Linda Ground" (Protect the Grassroots) faction, which is led by ODM party leader and Siaya Senator, Oburu Odinga. This faction, to which Omanyo is aligned, advocates for a more pragmatic approach to politics, including a broad-based cooperation with the government to secure development for their regions.

The Linda Ground faction has been conducting extensive tours across the country to consolidate support. For the Linda Ground proponents, Omanyo represents a steady, loyal hand capable of managing the party’s administrative machinery.

As the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal prepares to hear the case, Omanyo remains a figure of intense focus. Her ascent marks a significant shift in the power dynamics of Western Kenya and the broader ODM structure.