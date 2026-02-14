Editor's Review Kibwana clarified that he had no intention of offending Omanyo.

Former Makueni Governor Kibutha Kibwana has apologised to ODM's ating Secretary-General, Catherine Omanyo, for offending her with remarks.

This follows accusations by Omanyo, who alleged that Kibwana had insulted her while following orders of ousted SG Edwin Sifuna.

Kibwana clarified that he had no intention of offending her by questioning why she would not pronounce the word 'constitutionalism'.

He rejected claims that pointing out Omanyo's minor grammatical error did not mean that he looked down on anyone based on how they articulate themselves.

"I respectfully clarify that I did not abuse you, nor was it ever my intention to do so. It is not in my nature to insult or demean anyone, and certainly not women," Kibwana stated.

PHOTO | COURTESY A file image of ODM Ating Secretary General, Catherine Omanyo.



The former Governor further denounced claims by the Ating SG that Sifuna had sent him to attack her.

"No one, including Edwin Sifuna, sent me to attack you. If my words hurt you, I apologize," he stated.

However, human rights activist Hanifa Adan questioned why Kibwana apologised to Omanyo.

"Do not apologize, Professor. Don't let her intimidate you. Leave her to us," she stated.

Omanyo maintained that she was as fit to be the Secretary General as Sifuna and stated that she would not be bullied by anyone

She took a swipe at the Nairobi Senator, whom she accused of attempting to sell the ODM party.

Her sentiments were reiterated by Busia Governor, Paul Otuoma, who claimed that Sifuna had already allied with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Sifuna was ousted in the heat of internal wrangles within ODM after two factions emerged; one opposing the new leadership and uniting with UDA, while the other rallied behind Senator Oburu Odinga and the broad-based government.