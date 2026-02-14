Editor's Review The DCI noted that predators with evil plans could use the Valentine's Day to catch their targets.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has put the Kenyan public on notice as the world marks the Valentine's Day.

In a statement on Satuday, February 14, the agency noted that criminals had previously leveraged Valentine's Day to harm or rob unsuspecting members of the public.

The DCI specifically warned against social media-inspired connections and dates.

The agency noted that whilst there are beautiful stories of unions that emanated from online meet-ups, not all are to be entertained.

It urged the public to undertake due diligence as they concede to the online love escapades.

"We gently remind you: online connections can spark beautiful beginnings, but they also conceal shadows. Exercise utmost caution when meeting someone from dating apps or social platforms for the first time," the DCI said.

DCI headquarters in Nairobi.

It counselled lovers unfamiliar to each other to choose their meetings in public places.

Even with the heavy affection they may develop, the DCI urged those infatuated by their potential lovers to exercise caution and have clarity of mind while undertaking their passions.

"Choose well-lit public places bustling with people for initial encounters; share your plans and location with trusted friends or family; trust your instincts, if anything feels amiss, step away without hesitation. Never let haste or romance cloud your judgment, for true love honors safety above all. Together, let us nurture not only romance but a secure Kenya where every heart beats freely and protected," the DCI said.

The DCI seemed to reiterate its earlier warning about a troubling surge in violent robberies linked to encounters on online dating platforms, where unsuspecting users were enticed into dangerous situations under the guise of friendship or romance.

Both locals and foreign nationals were targeted, often approached through dating apps or social media, gradually manipulated into a false sense of trust, and then persuaded to meet in secluded or unfamiliar places.

Unfortunately, many of these meetings ended in ambushes, theft, and in some instances, physical attacks.

Given the gravity of the issue, the DCI called on the public to remain extremely vigilant when engaging on such platforms.

To safeguard themselves, individuals were urged to guard their personal details closely and refrain from sharing sensitive information, especially financial data, with people they have only interacted with online.