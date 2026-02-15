Editor's Review The Kenyan Embassy in Moscow has issued a warning to members of the public over fraudulent employment opportunities in Russia.

In an update on Sunday, February 15, State Department for Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu said the embassy has observed a rise in inquiries linked to questionable job recruitment processes involving Kenyan nationals travelling to Russia.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Moscow has recently received numerous inquiries on an increasing number of Kenyan nationals who have travelled to the Russian Federation after receiving job offers through unverified agents and online recruiters," the statement read.

According to the embassy, many affected individuals reported that promises made before travel did not match the reality they found upon arrival.

"Many of the affected individuals or their relatives have written to the Embassy directly or through the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs reporting that they were promised employment opportunities, high salaries, and residency arrangements which, upon arrival, did not exist or differed significantly from what had been communicated. They further indicated that in some cases, passports were withheld, movement was restricted, and the individuals became subject to conditions beyond their control and access by the Embassy for consular services," the statement added.

Officials further explained that assistance can be difficult when travellers use informal or unsafe channels, particularly when legal and administrative barriers arise in the host country.

"The Embassy wishes to inform the public that where individuals have travelled through irregular, unsafe, unverified and informal channels, consular access and intervention may be limited or delayed. Immediate extraction or repatriation may also be challenging for contractual disputes, restricted location or legal processes under the laws and administrative procedures of the host country," the statement continued.

The government said it is still working with host authorities to assist affected citizens wherever regulations permit but emphasized that avoiding risky recruitment channels is crucial.

The embassy urged Kenyans to verify overseas job offers through official government channels and avoid travel arrangements that bypass established procedures.

"The Government of Kenya in collaboration with the host country continues to assist affected citizens wherever access and local regulations permit. However, prevention remains the most effective protection.

"Kenyan citizens are therefore strongly advised do not travel for employment arranged through social media, messaging applications, or unlicensed agencies; verify all job offers through the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and the Kenyan diplomatic mission before departure; avoid travelling on tourist visas for employment purposes; inform family members that unverified travel carries significant personal risk and may limit Government assistance; all Kenyans travelling or residing in the Russian Federation, the Republic of Belarus or Kazakhstan to register with the Embassy," the statement further read.

The warning also noted that individuals who skip official verification processes may face situations where assistance options are limited due to local laws.

"Members of the public should note that individuals who knowingly bypass government verification procedures may encounter situations where assistance options are severely constrained by local laws," the statement noted.

The embassy said it is collaborating with authorities to tackle emerging recruitment scams and encouraged Kenyans seeking jobs abroad to conduct careful checks before travelling.

"The Embassy is working with authorities in both countries to address emerging fraudulent recruitment networks and urge all those seeking jobs abroad to verify before finding themselves in circumstances beyond control," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the State Department for Diaspora Affairs has issued a warning to Kenyans seeking jobs abroad, cautioning them against two agencies claiming to be recruiting job seekers for overseas placements.

In a statement on Monday, February 9, Njogu said the agencies are not licensed.

"It has come to our attention that these outfits, Triple K and Kenka Company, who are not licensed are trying to recruit people for diaspora jobs," she said.

Njogu warned that engaging with such agencies could expose job seekers to serious risks, including falling victim to human trafficking schemes.

"Do not fall for this scam. You could be a victim of human trafficking. These fliers are circulating on various WhatsApp groups. Always confirm that you’re working with a licensed agent through National Employment Authority Integrated Management System (NEAMIS)," she added.