Embattled car dealer Khalif Kairo is in mourning following the death of his mother.

In a statement via X Sunday, February 13, Kairo revealed that his mother breathed her last after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

She died in the morning the same day.

Kairo hailed her for having put up a strong fight against the illness.

"We lost our mum earlier today after a long and bravely fought battle with illness. Our hearts are heavy, but we are grateful to God for the time, love, memories, and lessons she gave us. She fought with strength and grace, and we thank God for every moment we shared with her," he said.

The deceased, until her demise, was situated in the United States, per Kairo's history of visits.

Kairo's mother's unfortunate passing came amid his litany of cases in court where was prosecuted for alleged fraud.

His woes kicked off early 2025 when he was arrested and charged following complaints from clients who paid him for car purchases but were never delivered.

He was accused of persuading clients to transfer large sums for vehicle purchases that were never completed.

In one case, he allegedly received Ksh 2,984,998 from a client for a Subaru Outback, and in another, Ksh 2,145,150 for a Honda Vezel, neither of which were delivered.

His efforts for bail never succeed as the prosecution convinced the court that he was a flight risk.

However, despite the charges in his name, Kairo denied them throughout the proceedings.

He was detained for months until September 2025 when he was acquitted.

This was after the complainants withdrew their cases against him after he reportedly made refunds to them.

He had engaged his clients through his car dealership Kai and Karo Ltd, which dealt in both new and second-hand vehicles, bikes, and car spares.