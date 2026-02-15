Editor's Review Tension erupted in Kitengela after police officers fired teargas to break up a political gathering attended by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Tension erupted in Kitengela after police officers fired teargas to break up a political gathering attended by an ODM faction led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

The rally, held on Sunday, February 15, had drawn a large crowd of supporters before the situation suddenly descended into chaos.

The incident unfolded while Sifuna was introducing leaders who had accompanied him to the event, abruptly interrupting the proceedings.

Videos circulating online captured thick clouds of teargas smoke spreading across the venue as residents and supporters scrambled for safety.

Amid the commotion, Sifuna could be heard appealing for calm, urging supporters not to panic or retaliate as tensions rose.

"You will not disrupt our meeting. Why are you throwing teargas at us? Relax so that we can continue with the meeting. Stop threatening us," he stated.

In an update on social media, Sifuna accused the government of harassment and intimidation but vowed not to relent.

"Thank you Kitengela. In spite of all the harassment, intimidation and violence from this morning, you showed up. They first destroyed our dais and sound equipment in the morning, and the state goons have now teargassed a peaceful assembly and brought it to an abrupt end. We shall not relent," he said.

This comes weeks after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua raised alarm over a security incident at a church in Othaya, Nyeri County, claiming his life is in danger.

In a statement on Sunday, January 25, the former deputy president alleged that he and other worshippers were attacked while attending a service at Wairima ACK Church in Othaya.

Gachagua claimed that security operatives deployed what he described as tear gas and live ammunition during the church service, creating a tense and dangerous situation for congregants.

"William Ruto has sent a killer squad to kill us inside Wairima ACK church, Othaya. We are marooned in church, being attacked with live bullets and tear gas, and have torched my vehicles," he stated.

The former deputy president made an appeal to Kenyans, requesting prayers for his safety and that of other church attendees.

"We ask Kenyans to pray for us to come out alive," he added in his statement.

Photos shared from the scene show thick clouds of what appears to be tear gas engulfing the church premises, with people seen running and taking cover from the smoke.

In the wake of the incident, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen warned that such acts are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

He said he was deeply disturbed by the violence that occurred inside a place of worship and emphasized that such behavior has no place in society.

Murkomen revealed that he had already engaged the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and received assurances that swift action is being taken to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable.

"I have spoken with the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Douglas Kanja, who has assured me that investigations are underway with the urgency this matter deserves and that the perpetrators will be brought to justice," he added.

Murkomen directed law enforcement officers to act impartially, stressing that no individual should be shielded because of their social standing or political ties.

"The police must move without fear or favour and deal decisively with the sponsors and perpetrators of this act without regard to their status in society or political affiliation," he further said.