Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has warned the public about a new recruitment scam targeting job seekers with fake offer letters and demands for payment.

In a statement on Sunday, February 15, the authority said fraudsters are circulating counterfeit documents while pretending to conduct official recruitment on its behalf.

"Kenya Ports Authority wishes to alert the public to fraudulent schemes involving individuals circulating fake offer letters and demanding payments under the pretext of recruitment.

"It has come to our attention that fraudsters are distributing counterfeit documents purportedly from the Authority to extort money from unsuspecting job seekers," the statement read.

KPA clarified the status of its current hiring process and how successful candidates will be notified, adding that it does not charge any fees at any stage of recruitment.

"KPA wishes to clarify that the ongoing recruitment process is not yet complete. All successful candidates will be contacted exclusively through official KPA communication channels upon finalization of the process. Further KPA does not, under any circumstances, charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process including application, interviews, or document processing," the statement added.

KPA warned that any request for payment should be treated as a red flag.

It urged job seekers to rely only on its verified platforms for information and disclaimed responsibility for losses resulting from the scam.

"Any request for payment, whether for "facilitation," "processing," or any other purpose, is a clear attempt to defraud. Such requests should be ignored entirely.

"KPA will not be held liable for any losses, damages, or misrepresentations arising from such fraudulent activities. We advise all job seekers to rely only on information from our official communication channels including our website: kpa.co.ke and our verified social media platforms," the statement concluded.

File image of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director William Ruto

This comes a week after Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) issued a notice addressing claims that job seekers are being asked to pay money in exchange for employment opportunities.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 4, KUTRRH said it is aware of the reports, stating that it does not engage in, support, or permit any form of payment, inducement, or financial request related to recruitment

The hospital stressed that all hiring is conducted strictly within the law and established public service procedures.

"Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) is aware of statements in the public domain concerning alleged requests for payment in connection with employment opportunities at the Hospital.

"KUTRRH clarifies that it does not charge, request, authorize, or approve any form of payment or inducement in relation to recruitment or employment. All recruitment processes are undertaken in accordance with applicable law, public service regulations, and established institutional policies," the statement read.

KUTRRH confirmed that it has begun internal processes to review the issues raised and determine whether any breaches of policy or the law have occurred.

"In response to the matter, the Hospital has initiated internal review processes to assess the issues raised. Should any conduct inconsistent with policy or the law be established, appropriate administrative and legal action will be taken in accordance with due process, including engagement with relevant authorities where necessary," the statement added.

The hospital also urged members of the public to remain cautious and to report any suspected fraud or misrepresentation through recognized reporting channels.

"Members of the public are advised to exercise caution and to engage only through KUTRRH's official recruitment channels.

"Any information relating to suspected misconduct or misrepresentation may be reported through the Hospital's official website www.kutrrh.go.ke/report-corruption, the Office of the Chief Executive Officer, or to the appropriate authorities," the statement concluded.