The National Police Service (NPS) has issued an update on investigations into the Witima Church incident and other security concerns raised during public gatherings across the country.

In a statement on Sunday, February 15, NPS said it was progressing with inquiries aimed at establishing the circumstances surrounding the incidents and identifying those responsible.

"The National Police Service (NPS) wishes to update the public on the progress of investigations relating to recent security incidents, including events reported at Witima Church last month and other public gatherings in different parts of the country.

"Upon receiving reports of alleged criminal activity, the Service promptly initiated investigations in accordance with the law. Officers have recorded statements, reviewed available footage, and analysed intelligence to establish the circumstances surrounding the incidents and to identify any individuals responsible," the statement read.

NPS further emphasised the role of the public in ensuring timely and successful investigations.

It noted that while initial inquiries had relied on information circulating publicly, formal procedures are necessary to build strong cases.

"As with all criminal investigations, the success and speed of the process depend significantly on formal reporting, detailed witness accounts, and the cooperation of complainants and members of the public.

"While preliminary inquiries have been undertaken based on information in the public domain, comprehensive investigations require affected persons and witnesses to record official statements to enable evidence-based conclusions and possible prosecutions," the statement added.

As such, NPS urged members of the public with any relevant details to assist investigators.

"The NPS continues to appeal to anyone with relevant information to come forward and assist investigating officers. This cooperation is essential to ensure that justice is not only pursued but demonstrably upheld," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after NPS gave an account of the chaotic incident that disrupted a church service at St. Peters ACK Church in Witima, Othaya, Nyeri County, on Sunday, January 25.

The disturbance, which occurred at around 11am, drew national attention after it emerged that several political leaders, including DCP Party leader Rigathi Gachagua, were present at the time.

In a statement, the police described the incident as regrettable and unacceptable, outlining how a teargas canister was thrown into the church during worship, causing panic and damage to property.

"The National Police Service (PS) has taken note of a deeply regrettable incident that took place at about 11am at St. Peters ACK Church, Witima, Othaya, Nyeri County where several political figures including DCP leader Hon. Rigathi Gachagua were in attendance.

"Police reports indicate that as the church service was underway, a teargas canister is said to have been thrown inside the building disrupting the proceedings. There are also reports of several vehicles being damaged within the church compound," the statement read.

NPS further revealed that immediate action was taken by senior commanders, with criminal investigators and internal affairs officers instructed to move in to handle the situation.

"The Regional Police Commander for Central immediately directed Nyeri Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) to move in quickly and secure the scene and commence investigations. The Inspector General of the National Police Service, having been made aware of the incident, has directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to move in with speed and commence investigations with the deserved urgency. There were no reports of injuries. The nature of this incident is totally unacceptable and has no place in this country," the statement added.

Further, the police issued a warning to those behind the disruption, stressing that violence has no place in places of worship and that anyone found responsible will face the full force of the law.

"The NPS wishes to remind Kenyans that it abhors violence in all its form and those that shall be found to have perpetrated this callous disruption of the church service shall be dealt with firmly and swiftly as per the law. Churches are sanctuaries and have nothing to do with political differences or violence of whatever form or shape," the statement further read.