Three police officers and a civilian have lost their lives after they were involved in a road accident along the Matuu–Mwingi Road.

The gruesome accident occurred on Sunday, February 15, evening near Mwatungo Primary School in Machakos County.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the police vehicle lost control and rolled several times after it developed mechanical problems.

One of the police officers died on the spot, while two others succumbed while receiving treatment at Kithyoko Level Three Hospital and Matuu Level Four Hospital, respectively.

A civilian who was also in the police vehicle was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.

File image of a police vehicle involved in a road accident.

One police officer survived the accident and was taken to Matuu Level Four Hospital for medical attention.

This comes weeks after two teachers were killed after a speeding bus ploughed into pedestrians in Ngara, Nairobi.

The accident occurred on Saturday, January 31, as the teachers were participating in union elections at the City Primary School in Ngara.

One teacher died on the spot, while the other one succumbed while receiving treatment in the hospital.

Several other teachers were injured in the Saturday evening accident and rushed to the hospital for medical care.

“In Nairobi City County, a public service vehicle rammed into teachers who were participating in union elections at the City Primary School in the Ngara Area.

“Sadly, one teacher died on the spot, while another passed on while in hospital for treatment. Up to twenty-six teachers are undergoing treatment for injuries suffered in the accident,” Education CS Julius Ogamba said in a statement.

The Education CS extended his condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the deceased.

“On my behalf and that of the Ministry of Education, I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends and relatives of the deceased. We pray that God grants them strength and fortitude during this difficult time,” he stated.

Further, CS Ogamba wished the injured teachers a quick recovery following the accident.