Belgut MP Nelson Koech has challenged a section of ODM members to make decisive political moves if they believe the party no longer represent their ideals.

Speaking on Monday, February 16, the MP argued that leaders should emulate past figures who chose to leave parties when internal disputes made their stay untenable.

Drawing from the events that followed the death of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Koech pointed to how leadership wrangles within Ford Kenya eventually led to Raila Odinga leaving the party.

"In 1994, after the demise of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, when Raila and Wamalwa had a fight about who was going to lead Ford Kenya, Raila Odinga, when he noticed that it was not tenable again to be in Ford Kenya, he resigned and went to contest on a new ticket," he said.

Koech then challenged Senators Edwin Sifuna and Godfrey Osotsi to follow a similar path if dissatisfied with the ODM Party.

"I want to dare Senator Edwin Sifuna, and Godfrey Osotsi, if you believe in the spirit of Raila Odinga, resign from the party and go and form your own party or join another party that you think is favourable and go for a contest," he added.

This comes in the wake of an attempt to remove Sifuna as the ODM Secretary General following a National Executive Council meeting.

He was replaced by Catherine Omanyo.

"The Party National Executive Committee meeting in Mombasa today has resolved to relieve SG Edwin Sifuna of his responsibilities with immediate effect. Effectively, Hon. Catherine Omanyo, who is one of the Deputy Secretary Generals, will act in this position until a substantive holder of the office is elected," the statement read in part.

ODM Deputy Party Leader Abdulswamad Shariff explained Sifuna was dismissed over his constant disrespect for the Party Leader, Oburu Odinga.

He reported that Sifuna and his brigade had questioned the appointment of Oburu as the party leader despite due process being taken.

"It is immoral for anyone to challenge the validity of Oburu Odinga in private or in public. No one can claim to be oxygen, without which we cannot live. Anyone is replaceable in this party," he declared.

In his rejoinder, Sifuna maintained that he was still the Secretary-General of the orange party. He disclosed that he will not go down without a fight and would challenge the decision using all available means.

"Our party's constitution places a responsibility on us to fight for ODM, and fight we shall. We will challenge every illegality in the courts of law and public opinion; surrender is not an option.

"I remain a loyal member and the duly elected Secretary General of the ODM party. I remain committed to the struggle for a fair, just and democratic Kenya," he declared.

Sifuna maintained that he did not recognise Senator Oburu Odinga as the ODM party leader.

He stated that while Mama Ida Odinga and Kisumu Woman Representative, Ruth Odinga, were fighting hard to protect the legacy of the late Raila Odinga, the current party leadership was out to destroy it.

Sifuna alleged that ODM had been 'sold', a decision that Raila would frown upon even in his grave.

"Raila would have never allowed his party to be turned into a mere appendage of State House, where decisions are rubber-stamped after instructions are received from the regime," he stated.