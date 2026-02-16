Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing expansion of the Mombasa–Mariakani section into a modern dual carriageway.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing expansion of the Mombasa–Mariakani section into a modern dual carriageway.

In a statement on Monday, February 16, PS Omollo said the expansion of the highway is being done in two phases.

PS Omollo noted that the first phase which covers 11.4 kilometers from Mombasa to Kwa Jomvu has been upgraded to a four- to six-lane highway, and is largely complete.

Meanwhile, the construction of the second phase covering 30.4 kilometres from Kwa Jomvu to Mariakani is ongoing, and the section is being developed as a durable dual carriageway to accommodate high traffic volumes and heavy trailers.

“The Mombasa–Mariakani Highway Project, overseen by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), is a flagship upgrade of the A8 corridor, expanding the Mombasa–Kwa Jomvu–Mariakani section into a modern dual carriageway. The project is designed to decongest Mombasa, improve access to the Port of Mombasa and strengthen regional trade along the Northern Corridor, which carries thousands of heavy trailers transporting cargo to and from the hinterland,” PS Omollo stated.

File image of Mombasa-Mariakani highway.

The construction works along the highway include new bridges, footpaths, drainage systems, and road safety features.

Further, PS Omollo said the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration is supporting the project through traffic management coordination and stakeholder engagement.

The Interior PS said the support ensures that there is minimal disruptions as the construction of the dual carriageway continues.

“This ensures uninterrupted cargo flow, minimises disruptions to businesses and residents, enabling the highway to fully deliver its role as a critical trade and logistics lifeline for Kenya and the wider region,” PS Omollo added.

This comes a week after PS Omollo issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Mtwapa bridge along the Mombasa-Kilifi highway.

In a statement on Monday, February 9, PS Omollo said that the construction works are proceeding well and according to plan.

He noted that the bridge construction is ongoing around the clock, with 75 workers deployed at the site.

“Construction of the Mtwapa Bridge along the Mombasa–Mtwapa–Kilifi (A7) Road is progressing well and on schedule.

“Works are being undertaken round the clock, with a total of 75 workers deployed on site to ensure timely delivery,” said Omollo.

The Interior PS mentioned that key milestones have been achieved in the construction of the bridge, including the stabilisation of the pier foundation piles, which provide the critical structural support for the bridge.

Omollo also said that upon completion of the new bridge, the existing one will be retained and repurposed as a service road, enhancing traffic flow, safety, and access for local users.